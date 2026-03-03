Delhi cardiologist with 40 years of experience warns against consuming too much bhang on Holi: 'It is not harmless'

Holi 2026 is here, and the celebration is well underway across the country. The festival of colours is incomplete without some signature foods and drinks, like many others. However, there is one in particular that sets Holi apart. Thandai with bhang may be a part of Holi tradition, but it is not for everyone, cautions Dr Chopra. (Pinterest)

Bhang, an edible derivative of the cannabis plant, has long been a part of Holi tradition. It has been further ingrained in modern popular culture with its depiction in films and songs, and has been a socially accepted way to let our hair down during this period.

However, the fact that bhang is a part of the festive tradition does not make it completely harmless to our health, according to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital.

Taking to Instagram on March 3, Dr Chopra stated that it is important to understand the effects of bhang and the hidden risks associated with it before partaking in the consumption of the intoxicant in the festive spirit.

Some people should also completely avoid bhang, as celebration should never come at the cost of one’s health, cautioned the cardiologist.