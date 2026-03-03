Delhi cardiologist with 40 years of experience warns against consuming too much bhang on Holi: 'It is not harmless'
Bhang is an edible derivative of the cannabis plant that is loaded with THC, and therefore should be consumed responsibly.
Holi 2026 is here, and the celebration is well underway across the country. The festival of colours is incomplete without some signature foods and drinks, like many others. However, there is one in particular that sets Holi apart.
Bhang, an edible derivative of the cannabis plant, has long been a part of Holi tradition. It has been further ingrained in modern popular culture with its depiction in films and songs, and has been a socially accepted way to let our hair down during this period.
However, the fact that bhang is a part of the festive tradition does not make it completely harmless to our health, according to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital.
Taking to Instagram on March 3, Dr Chopra stated that it is important to understand the effects of bhang and the hidden risks associated with it before partaking in the consumption of the intoxicant in the festive spirit.
Some people should also completely avoid bhang, as celebration should never come at the cost of one’s health, cautioned the cardiologist.
Harmful effects of bhang
To know why bhang is not completely harmless, it is important to know exactly what it is and what chemicals it contains.
“Bhang is a cannabis preparation containing THC, a psychoactive compound that affects the brain and nervous system,” stated Dr Chopra.
Being an edible form of cannabis, bhang is slow to act. This makes it more dangerous, as many people tend to overconsume because they do not feel the effect immediately. As a result, they risk severe reactions and emergency visits.
The actual effect of consuming bhang can vary from person to person and can be completely unpredictable. However, according to Dr Chopra, bhang consumption can lead to the following health-related effects:
- Rapid Heart Rate
- Severe Anxiety or Panic Attacks
- Paranoia or Hallucinations
- Impaired Judgment
- Dehydration
Who should avoid bhang completely?
There are some high-risk groups who would do well to completely avoid drinking bhang during the festive season, shared Dr Chopra. They include people who:
- Have anxiety, depression, or psychiatric conditions
- Have heart disease
- Are on psychiatric medication
- Are pregnant or breastfeeding
- Are below 25 years of age
“Festivals are meant for joy, not medical emergencies,” noted the cardiologist. “Choose celebration without intoxication.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
