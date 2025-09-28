Dental surgeon shares warning signs in your mouth that could signal heart disease: ‘Bleeding gums and bad breath…'

Taking care of your teeth and gums isn't just about a bright smile, it can have a significant impact on your overall health. Dr Nitesh Motwani, certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, co-founder at Smile Concepts Multi Speciality Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle how maintaining a healthy mouth can actually be the first step toward protecting your heart. (Also read: Dentist who lost his dad to rapid dementia shares 5 habits he follows now to protect his brain: ‘Floss every night’ ) Dental surgeon explains how a healthy mouth can protect your heart.(Freepik)

"As dental surgeons, we often say that the mouth is a mirror of your overall health. Increasingly, scientific research has shown that oral health is not just about preventing cavities or maintaining a bright smile, it is closely linked to the well-being of your heart. Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and many people are surprised to learn that their oral hygiene practices can play a role in either lowering or increasing their risk," says Dr Nitesh.

He further lists the crucial connections between oral health and cardiovascular well-being, highlighting research, symptoms, risk factors, and practical steps.

What's the connection between heart and mouth

The mouth is home to billions of bacteria, many of which are harmless or even beneficial. However, when oral hygiene is neglected, harmful bacteria can multiply, leading to gum infections such as gingivitis or periodontitis. These infections cause chronic inflammation in the gums, allowing bacteria and inflammatory markers to enter the bloodstream.

These bacteria and inflammatory molecules, when in circulation, may contribute to the accumulation of arterial plaques, which narrow blood vessels and make heart attack and stroke more likely. Studies have long shown a correlation between periodontal disease and cardiovascular issues such as atherosclerosis, endocarditis, and even hypertension.

Oral inflammation can exacerbate systemic inflammation, potentially straining heart health.(Freepik)

What research reveals

A 2012 statement by the American Heart Association concluded that periodontal disease is independently associated with atherosclerotic vascular disease.

A Harvard Health review found that people with gum disease have a two to three times higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or other serious cardiovascular events.

A Swedish study (2016, Circulation Journal) followed more than 8,000 people for over a decade and found that individuals with severe periodontitis had a 25% higher risk of developing heart disease.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University showed that treating periodontitis can reduce markers of inflammation, such as C-reactive protein (CRP), which is strongly linked to heart disease.

Though gum disease doesn't directly cause heart disease, the evidence is clear: oral inflammation worsens systemic inflammation, and this can strain your heart.

Symptoms that oral health could be affecting your heart

Patients often do not realise that warning signs in the mouth could indicate risks to cardiovascular health. Common signs include:

Bleeding gums

Persistent bad breath despite good oral hygiene

Swollen or receding gums

Loose teeth

When these symptoms remain unmanaged, the chances of systemic complications, such as cardiovascular disease, increase significantly.

Shared risk factors

Heart disease and oral disease share several common risk factors, including:

Poor diet, high in sugar and processed foods

Smoking or tobacco use

Diabetes (predisposition to many cardiac conditions)

Chronic stress and weakened immunity

Because these risk factors overlap, maintaining oral health can be a practical first step in reducing overall cardiovascular risk.

Neglected oral health can lead to gum infections that increase cardiovascular risks. (Shutterstock)

Steps for better oral and heart health

The good news is that improving oral hygiene is an accessible and effective step toward better heart health. Key recommendations include:

1. Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste: Pay special attention to the gum line, where plaque tends to accumulate.

2. Floss or use interdental brushes daily: Removing debris between teeth prevents bacteria from settling into the gums.

3. Get regular dental check-ups: Professional cleanings can remove tartar that brushing alone cannot.

4. Quit smoking: Tobacco is a strong common risk factor for both oral and cardiovascular disease.

5. Eat for oral and heart health: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, antioxidants, and protein supports both teeth and cardiovascular function.

6. Manage chronic conditions: Keep diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol under control; regular check-ups go a long way.

7. Be alert to warning signs: Don't ignore bleeding gums or persistent oral discomfort. Pain-free bleeding doesn't mean there's no risk to your heart.

"Your smile may be the first thing people notice, but it is also the first line of defence for your heart. By taking care of your teeth and gums, you are not only preventing cavities and tooth loss but also reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular disease. Good oral care leads to better overall health," concludes Dr Nitesh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.