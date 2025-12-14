Dermatologist says there is a clear link between teenage acne and depression; warns ‘The signs need attention’

Acne is a common skin concern for people of all age groups. While adults learn to deal with breakouts gradually, this skin condition tends to affect teenagers in more ways than one. It doesn't just remain an on-the-skin-surface issue. It also begins to affect their self-image, says a dermatologist. Teen acne and depression may be linked directly, says an expert(Pexels)

“Teenagers typically think acne is just a ‘skin problem’. But its emotional weight quietly becomes much heavier, Dermatologist Dr Akriti Gupta tells Health Shots. “I see a clear pattern, most teens don’t come to me only for the pimples, they come because the breakouts are beginning to affect how they see themselves," adds the expert.

Acne and self-image issues

Dr Gupta explains acne hits at the most vulnerable phase of self-esteem. She says, “Acne appears during the same years when teenagers are forming their identity, confidence, and social standing. And often, breakouts can make them withdraw from activities or avoid eye contact.” She says she has typically seen teens skipping school or social events on days when new pimples appear.

The emotional fallout typically shows up subtly in teens: mood swings, irritability, loss of interest in hobbies, or a sudden obsession with filters. "Parents may dismiss this as a normal teenage behaviour, but these signs need attention. When a teen starts spending an hour in front of the mirror analysing every pore, it is rarely about vanity. It’s usually anxiety,” she notes.

There is a two-way connection between acne and depression. “Acne can trigger depression, and depression can worsen acne through hormonal changes, poor sleep, and stress-driven inflammation. This creates a loop—more stress leads to more breakouts, and more breakouts deepen the stress,” Dr Gupta asserts.

In her clinic, she often meets teens who say they avoid selfies, participate less in class, or feel 'ugly' compared to peers. Social media intensifies this vulnerability. Constant comparison, unrealistic beauty filters, and pressure to look flawless can amplify emotional distress. Dr Gupta adds, “The problem is not the presence of acne—it’s the belief that acne makes them less worthy.”

Acne treatment

However, she clarifies that timely treatment can break this cycle. As per Dr Gupta, “Dermatological therapies today are far more effective, from topical retinoids and gentle chemical exfoliants to hormonal treatments and targeted oral medications. I encourage parents to acknowledge, not dismiss, their child’s feelings. Telling a teen to ‘ignore the pimples’ rarely works. What works is validating their struggle and showing them a clear plan of treatment,” she says.

Simple steps to treat acne in teenagers:

Dr Gupta recommends these simple steps to treat acne in your teens.

1. Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to control oil without irritating the skin.

2. Apply topical retinoids at night to unclog pores and prevent new breakouts.

3. Use benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid for active pimples and inflammation.

4. Avoid picking or squeezing acne, as it worsens marks and delays healing.

5. Consult a dermatologist early for hormonal, persistent, or scarring acne.

" Treating teen acne is not merely cosmetic—it is mental health care. Clear skin is important, but peace of mind is even more important. When we address both together, teenagers heal faster, inside and out," concluded Dr Akriti Gupta.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.