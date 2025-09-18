Dermatologist shares 5 summer and 5 winter tips for healthy, shiny and strong hair

Hair care should be different for each season. What works for summer may not work for the winter season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shobhita Gupta, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic medicine, Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital said, “Your hair reacts to seasonal changes more than you may realise. While the hot summer months can leave your strands dry, frizzy and brittle, the cold winter air can also remove the moisture from your scalp in the same way. Lack of moisture can lead to dandruff, roughness and ultimately breakage. With seasonal care, your hair can remain healthy, shiny and strong all year.” Also read | Hair care routine for women: The ultimate guide for silky, shiny, and glossy hair With seasonal care, your hair can remain healthy, shiny and strong.(Tim Mossholder)

Dr Shobhita Gupta further suggested hair care tips for both summer and winter season:

Summer hair care tips:

1. Protect from sun damage

UV rays can weaken your hair and fade its natural shine. Use shampoos or serums with UV filters and wear a hat or scarf when outdoors.

2. Rinse before swimming

Before diving into the pool or sea, rinse your hair with fresh water and apply a leave-in conditioner to reduce chlorine and salt damage.

3. Stay away from excess heat

Summer heat already dries out your strands. Minimise blow-drying and straightening to prevent further damage. Instead, air-dry whenever possible.

4. Keep your hair hydrated

Switch to moisturising shampoos, conditioners, and serums. Weekly hydrating masks can restore lost moisture and combat frizz.

5. Stay hydrated and eat smart

Having a well-balanced diet with fresh fruit, veggies and lots of water, will provide your scalp the nourishment it needs and keep your hair soft from the inside. Also read | Hair loss expert shares 7 tips to boost hair density: Have high-protein meals

Hair care routine for women to flaunt glossy hair(Pexels)

Winter hair care tips:

1. Use moisturising products

Cold winds and indoor heating can take away the natural oils. Try using sulphate-free shampoos and moisturizing conditioners to help keep your hair hydrated.

2. Oil massage for scalp health

Warm oil massages can improve blood flow, lessen dryness, and will help prevent flaking from the scalp.

3. Avoid hot water showers

Steaming hot showers dehydrate your scalp and hair. Choose lukewarm water instead to maintain natural moisture.

4. Limit styling tools

Cold weather can make hair brittle. Reduce the usage of straighteners and curlers to prevent breakage.

5. Protect your hair outdoors

When you're outside wear a scarf, cap or beanie to protect your hair from the cold winds and static so as to avoid frizz and split ends. Also read | How to keep your hair healthy in the heat: Expert shares pro tips on battling frizz, sun damage, and humidity

“Healthy, seasonal hair care is all about moisture, protection, and nourishment. By making small changes to your normal routine, you can keep your hair healthy, shiny, and strong year-round,” the dermatologist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.