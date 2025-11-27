Dermatologist shares 7 skincare habits and products for glowing skin: Know her top picks for face, elbows and underarms

Achieving skin that looks glowing, healthy and noticeably well cared for has less to do with fancy packaging and far more to do with steady use of ingredients that actually help the skin function better. Dermatologist Dr Manasi Shirolikar often reminds her social media followers through her Instagram posts that real skin improvement usually comes from small steps that support tone, texture, and hydration in straightforward ways. Many of these steps may seem mundane, but they focus on improving your skin and help you achieve glass skin at home. These habits target common concerns, such as dull patches, dry spots, uneven tone on the elbow, underarms, knees, and early signs of ageing. Small steps, luxe finish. Skin that looks well cared for(Adobe Stock )

Each of the products she shares has an ingredient with detailed research behind it, applied in a way that makes the most sense for the skin. Dr Manasi breaks down seven ingredient-focused habits, explaining the reasoning behind each, and offers product suggestions so you can add these steps to your routine with ease.

7 dermat-approved ingredients to help you achieve healthy, glowing skin:

1. Kojic Acid Moisturiser

Targets melanin production and inhibits the enzyme tyrosinase, resulting in a more uniform skin tone, as reported by Cosmetic Journal (MDPI, 2022). Dr Manasi discusses how uneven tone on joints should not be neglected and suggests that using a kojic-based cream can help achieve smoother, radiant-looking joints and elbows.

This kojic and kesar body lotion helps support a more even look on areas like elbows and knees. The blend of kojic acid and niacinamide works on patchy tone, while the moisturising base keeps skin soft through the day. Its light texture spreads easily, making it simple to use after a shower for smoother, brighter-looking skin.

Focus: Uneven pigmentation, dark knees, and elbows.

2. Glycerin-rich toner

Glycerin is a strong moisture-binding ingredient that draws water from the surrounding environment into the skin, leaving it softer and more hydrated, as reported by the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. Dr Manasi suggests that it feels sticky for 30 seconds but gives glass skin energy for 12 hours. Tried finding the 6-peptide skin booster from COSRX suggested by her on Amazon, but it wasn’t listed, so check out a similar peptide serum instead.

This serum is ideal for anyone seeking to support firmness while maintaining comfortably hydrated skin. The lightweight texture settles quickly and layers well under daily routines. The mix of peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid helps smooth early lines and maintain a supple feel through the day. It’s a helpful pick for dry, dull, or tired skin that needs steady moisture and improved bounce.

Focus: Dehydration, dullness, texture enhancement

3. Salicylic acid cleanser

1% Salicylic Acid (BHA) is an oil-soluble exfoliant that penetrates deep into the pore lining to dissolve oil and dead skin cells, which is essential for preventative maintenance, as reported by the BMJ journal. Dr Manasi uses this even when she doesn't have acne, because according to her, clear pores mean healthy-looking skin.

This gentle cleanser is a game-changer for rough, bumpy skin. Infused with 1% salicylic acid, it helps clear clogged pores while ceramides support the skin’s barrier. Hyaluronic acid adds lightweight hydration, leaving your skin feeling clean but not stripped. Perfect for dry or textured skin that needs both smoothing and moisture.

Focus: Clogged pores, texture issues, preemptive acne control.

4. Glycolic acid toner

A water-soluble acid that exfoliates the surface layer, promoting brighter, smoother skin and helping control odour-causing bacteria, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. Dr Manasi suggest using it on the armpits for brighter and smoother underarms. Tried finding the glycolic acid toner suggested by her on Amazon, but it wasn’t listed, so check out a similar one instead.

This glycolic acid toner supports gentle skin renewal with an 8% AHA concentration, helping fade dullness and uneven patches. Infused with bamboo water, this product refreshes, hydrates, and exfoliates for a soft, balanced glow. Lightweight and multi-functional, it works well on the face, body, underarms or scalp without causing harsh dryness.

Focus: Rough texture, odour, and discolouration in the underarms.

5. Retinol

A gold-standard retinoid that stimulates cell turnover and collagen production, offering powerful preventative and corrective ageing defence. Dr Manasi suggests putting it around the mouth because that's where ageing shows first.

This eye serum combines ginseng and retinol to help firm, brighten, and smooth the under-eye area. Retinal supports cell turnover and collagen, while ginseng provides antioxidant protection and improves texture. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula targets fine lines and dark circles without leaving a heavy feel. Ideal for those wanting a smart, science-meets-tradition solution for ageing eyes.

Focus: Fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth (a high-movement, early-ageing zone).

6. Lactic acid serum

Lactic acid (an AHA) gently exfoliates the skin’s surface by loosening dead skin cells, and it also supports the skin barrier by boosting natural moisturising factors and ceramide production that help skin feel smoother, more even, and hydrated, as reported by the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. Dr Manasi advises applying lactic acid serum to damp skin for a more radiant glow.

This 10ml gentle exfoliating serum blends lactic acid and natural fruit-derived acids to help smooth and brighten the skin. It works exceptionally when applied to slightly damp, freshly cleansed skin, as this boosts even absorption without irritation. Use it a few times a week to maintain a soft glow, gently reduce dull patches, and support overall skin texture.

Focus: Helps hydrate skin by increasing ceramide production

7. Cica Balm Slugging

It calms inflammation, while the thick balm forms an occlusive seal, locking in moisture and active ingredients for intensive barrier repair, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

Dr Manasi says using a thick Cica balm as a full-face slug mask once a week, wakes up with a glow.

This rich protective cream is ideal for anyone with dry, irritated, or compromised skin. Infused with post-biotic actives, it calms redness while strengthening the barrier. Apply a thin layer to cleansed skin morning and night, once a week (or as advised by a dermatologist), to lock in moisture, soothe inflammation, and help your skin recover within two days.

Focus: Overnight skin recovery, fighting winter dryness, minimising transepidermal water loss (TEWL)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. )

Similar stories:

Retinol decoded: Your dermatologist-backed fix for smoother skin, fewer spots, and a stronger anti-ageing routine

Looking for a hydrating face wash for dry skin? 8 top-rated winter must-haves you can try

FAQ’s: 7 ingredients for healthy skin Are these “unsexy” habits safe for daily use? Most of them are safe when used correctly, but start slow, especially with acids and retinoids. A patch test is always a good idea.

Can beginners try these ingredient habits? Yes. Begin with low-strength formulas and increase frequency only if your skin feels comfortable.

Do these habits work for all skin types? They can support many skin types, but oily, dry, and sensitive skin may need different strengths. Adjust based on how your skin reacts.

How long does it take to see results? Surface brightness may improve in a few days, while texture and firmness changes usually need consistent use over several weeks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.