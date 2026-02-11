Did you know it is not a good idea to take hot showers every day? Dermatologist reveals how to skip without smelling bad
Warm shower may pose significant skin-related issues, especially if you have existing problems. Know the effective way to skip shower for a day or two.
During the chillier months, hot showers are much anticipated and looked forward to. The warm, steamy water feels like a comforting cocoon. However, this habit, even if it is soothing, needs to be reconsidered and moderated due to its adverse health impact, particularly on the skin. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Aditi Dalvi Deshpande, dermatologist at RENEE Skin Hair Laser and Aesthetic Centre, who urged people to be more cautioius baout their warm shower.
Why do hot showers negatively impact your skin health?
The dermatologist revealed instances of hot-shower-related skin issues seen at her clinic, “During winters, I see so many patients walking in with complaints of dry, itchy, flaky skin right after their hot showers.” It demonstrates how a hot shower, despite feeling good on the skin in the moment, may irritate the skin barrier.
Dr Deshpande attributed the reasons to the silent stripping of skin's natural oils by the hot water. The damage is even more prominent during colder months because of low atmospheric moisture content.
If you already have existing skin problems, you need to be more careful. She said, "Over-washing one’s skin with daily hot showers can disrupt your skin's microbiome and can even ramp up risks for eczema or infections.
Can you skip showers?
Skipping daily showers may be frowned upon, but the dermatologist assured, “Truth is, daily showers should not be thought of as a must for hygiene.” Instead, she suggested spacing out showers by 2 days, especially if your skin is getting irritated by hot showers.
How to stay fresh on the days you skip shower?
While there are no significant hygiene issues if you skip a shower for a day or two, it is still important to stay clean and fresh. For that, you need to adopt certain habits so that the days you skip a shower, you do not leave feeling or smelling unpleasant. There is a big difference between skipping a shower and neglecting personal hygiene.
Dr Deshpande shared these tips:
- Goal: Ensure spot cleaning, focus on areas you need to clean the most.
- For body: Grab a damp microfiber cloth with a bit of mild soap for your armpits, groin, and feet, then pat dry gently, avoiding rubbing.
- For hair: Go for dry shampoo, spritz on some rice water or talc-free powder to soak up oils, then brush it out for that fresh feel.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
