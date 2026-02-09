Cosmetologist shares 5 skin prep tips for Valentine's glow that lasts beyond the season of love
Want glowing skin for Valentine's day? Try out Dr Malhotra's recommendations to prep your skin for that lasting glow.
Valentine’s Day is no longer just about picking the perfect outfit, booking a last-minute salon appointment, or nailing your makeup look. In recent years, skin preparation has become the real foundation of looking confident and radiant. That sought-after Valentine’s glow doesn’t happen overnight - it requires thoughtful, consistent prep that starts well before the big day. From hydration to barrier repair, investing in your skin has become just as important as any beauty ritual, setting the stage for a natural, healthy radiance that truly lasts.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Karuna Malhotra - a cosmetologist and skin expert, and the founder of Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi - to gather her expert insights on the most effective ways to prep your skin for a healthy, natural glow. She highlights, “Good skin is not created overnight, but smart prep before Valentine’s Day can visibly enhance your glow.”
Here are her top five skin-prep steps that women across all age groups can follow this season of love to achieve a naturally radiant glow:
1. Deep cleansing and detox
The first and most crucial step is thorough skin cleansing. Pollution, makeup residue, and daily stress can clog pores and leave the skin looking dull and tired. Dr Malhotra emphasises that professional deep cleansing helps reset the skin, allowing it to breathe and better absorb subsequent skincare treatments. This step is especially important for working professionals who spend long hours outdoors or in air-conditioned environments.
She explains, “Before adding glow, you must remove what’s blocking it. Deep cleansing treatments clear pores, reduce blackheads, and allow skincare products to work more effectively.”
2. Hydration boost for plump skin
Hydrated skin reflects light more effectively and appears smoother and healthier. With winter dryness often lingering around Valentine’s Day, Dr Malhotra stresses that prioritising hydration becomes absolutely essential rather than optional.
She suggests, “Most dullness I see before Valentine’s is actually dehydration. Treatments focused on intense moisture infusion help restore skin elasticity and softness. Adequate hydration also reduces fine lines, making the skin look fresh and youthful - perfect for close-up moments and selfies.”
3. Gentle exfoliation for even texture
Uneven skin texture can cause makeup to sit poorly, no matter how expensive the products are. Dr Malhotra advises opting for mild exfoliation instead of harsh scrubs to smooth the skin gently. An even skin surface reflects light better, making the complexion appear naturally more radiant - especially during special occasions like dinners or parties.
The cosmetologist emphasises, “Exfoliation should polish the skin, not irritate it. Controlled exfoliation removes dead skin cells, improves cell turnover, and enhances natural brightness.”
4. Targeted glow treatments
According to Dr Malhotra, for people in their 20s to 40s who want visibly glowing skin without opting for invasive procedures, instant glow treatments are an ideal choice. These treatments work by boosting circulation, improving oxygen delivery, and deeply nourishing the skin, resulting in a fresh, healthy-looking radiance.
She explains, “When women want that ‘people will ask what you did’ glow, targeted treatments work beautifully. Such procedures help reduce fatigue, improve tone, and add a healthy radiance without downtime.”
5. Barrier repair and skin protection
The final prep step focuses on strengthening the skin barrier. Dr Malhotra highlights that a healthy skin barrier helps lock in moisture, shields the skin from irritation, and ensures a smoother, more resilient complexion.
She explains, “Glow fades quickly if the skin barrier is weak. Treatments and home care focused on barrier repair ensure the glow lasts beyond Valentine’s Day. This step also helps prevent sudden breakouts or sensitivity close to the big day.”
Valentine’s glow is not about overdoing treatments, it’s about smart, balanced skin preparation. Dr Malhotra concludes, “When skin is clean, hydrated, protected, and well-nourished, confidence comes naturally. For women today, skincare has become a form of self-care - one that makes Valentine’s Day feel even more special.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
