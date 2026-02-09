Cosmetologist shares 5 skin prep tips for Valentine's glow that lasts beyond the season of love

Valentine’s Day is no longer just about picking the perfect outfit, booking a last-minute salon appointment, or nailing your makeup look. In recent years, skin preparation has become the real foundation of looking confident and radiant. That sought-after Valentine’s glow doesn’t happen overnight - it requires thoughtful, consistent prep that starts well before the big day. From hydration to barrier repair, investing in your skin has become just as important as any beauty ritual, setting the stage for a natural, healthy radiance that truly lasts. Prepare your skin for Valentine's day for a glow that becomes the talk of the town! (Image generated via Google Gemini)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Karuna Malhotra - a cosmetologist and skin expert, and the founder of Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi - to gather her expert insights on the most effective ways to prep your skin for a healthy, natural glow. She highlights, “Good skin is not created overnight, but smart prep before Valentine’s Day can visibly enhance your glow.”

Here are her top five skin-prep steps that women across all age groups can follow this season of love to achieve a naturally radiant glow:

1. Deep cleansing and detox The first and most crucial step is thorough skin cleansing. Pollution, makeup residue, and daily stress can clog pores and leave the skin looking dull and tired. Dr Malhotra emphasises that professional deep cleansing helps reset the skin, allowing it to breathe and better absorb subsequent skincare treatments. This step is especially important for working professionals who spend long hours outdoors or in air-conditioned environments.

She explains, “Before adding glow, you must remove what’s blocking it. Deep cleansing treatments clear pores, reduce blackheads, and allow skincare products to work more effectively.”

2. Hydration boost for plump skin Hydrated skin reflects light more effectively and appears smoother and healthier. With winter dryness often lingering around Valentine’s Day, Dr Malhotra stresses that prioritising hydration becomes absolutely essential rather than optional.

She suggests, “Most dullness I see before Valentine’s is actually dehydration. Treatments focused on intense moisture infusion help restore skin elasticity and softness. Adequate hydration also reduces fine lines, making the skin look fresh and youthful - perfect for close-up moments and selfies.”