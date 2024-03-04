 Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance | Health - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 04, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: From history to significance, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Dissociative Identity Disorder, also known as Multiple Personality Disorder, is the condition where a person believes that he/she has multiple people living inside their minds. Each person has their own likes, dislikes, history and personalities. They are often controlled by multiple personalities and may face difficulties getting on with their normal lives. Some of the symptoms of Dissociative Identity Disorder are impulsivity, self-destructive behaviour, or self-harm, anxiety, dissociation and mood swings. Often, Dissociative Identity Disorder is not diagnosed till a later stage, or worse, not diagnosed at all.

Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed on March 5.(Unsplash)
Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed on March 5.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: 7 signs that your partner is suffering from borderline personality disorder

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by people with Dissociative Identity Disorder and what we can do to improve their standards of life. Here are a few things that we must know.

Date:

Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed on March 5. This year, the important day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

Dissociative Identity Disorder can happen as a result of childhood trauma, past traumatic experiences and abuse. Treatment of Dissociative Identity Disorder includes talk therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and psychotherapy.

Significance:

The best way to observe Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is by taking a DID test to explore our personality traits and know the impact of our trauma and triggers on our personalities. People with Dissociative Identity Disorder often have a difficult time expressing their challenges and suffer from Amnesia due to significant events or situations that they dealt with in the past. This Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day, we can urge them to share their experiences with others and help in creating more awareness. We can also learn to be more empathetic to people suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder and learn more about DID and explore ways to help people dealing with it.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On