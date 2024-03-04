Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Dissociative Identity Disorder, also known as Multiple Personality Disorder, is the condition where a person believes that he/she has multiple people living inside their minds. Each person has their own likes, dislikes, history and personalities. They are often controlled by multiple personalities and may face difficulties getting on with their normal lives. Some of the symptoms of Dissociative Identity Disorder are impulsivity, self-destructive behaviour, or self-harm, anxiety, dissociation and mood swings. Often, Dissociative Identity Disorder is not diagnosed till a later stage, or worse, not diagnosed at all. Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed on March 5.(Unsplash)

Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by people with Dissociative Identity Disorder and what we can do to improve their standards of life. Here are a few things that we must know.

Date:

Every year, Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is observed on March 5. This year, the important day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

Dissociative Identity Disorder can happen as a result of childhood trauma, past traumatic experiences and abuse. Treatment of Dissociative Identity Disorder includes talk therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and psychotherapy.

Significance:

The best way to observe Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day is by taking a DID test to explore our personality traits and know the impact of our trauma and triggers on our personalities. People with Dissociative Identity Disorder often have a difficult time expressing their challenges and suffer from Amnesia due to significant events or situations that they dealt with in the past. This Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day, we can urge them to share their experiences with others and help in creating more awareness. We can also learn to be more empathetic to people suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder and learn more about DID and explore ways to help people dealing with it.