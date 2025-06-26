Do heart diseases pass on to generations? Here's what you can control

Some heart diseases can be passed down through generations onto children. Health experts point out that heart diseases can be inherited, meaning if your parents or close relatives have had heart conditions, especially early in life, your risk may be higher. The silent heart risk lurking in your DNA: Experts reveal how to outsmart it.(Image by Pixabay)

Inherited heart conditions are real and they might hit you earlier than ever before

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asit Khanna, Principal Consultant and Director, Cath Lab and Cardiology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, shared, “Genetic abnormalities affecting blood pressure regulation (hypertension), cholesterol metabolism, blood sugar control (diabetes), electrical activity of the heart (rhythm disorders), heart muscle function (cardiomyopathies) and heart valves can all be transmitted from parents or ancestors to subsequent generations.”

Did you know Indians carry a specific genetic trait known as the South Asian gene, which makes them more prone to heart disease. (Freepik)

He revealed, “Interestingly, these conditions may not always appear in immediate family members but can resurface after skipping one or more generations — a phenomenon known as “genetic skip.” They can occur in an individual with no similar history in parents, but similar illness 3-4 generations before ( “Skip”).”

According to Dr Asit Khanna, genetically transmitted diseases also tend to occur earlier and earlier in next generations ("anticipation"). Additionally, inherited heart conditions often tend to appear at younger ages in successive generations, a pattern referred to as “genetic anticipation”.

How to fight back

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant - Dept of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, said, “Genetic traits like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes often run in families. However, genetics is only part of the picture.”

Cardiologists feel the most important cause behind sudden cardiac death remains coronary artery disease, a condition where coronary arteries get blocked. A change in lifestyle and adoption of healthy habits can help keep your heart healthy.(Freepik)

He advised, “You can control modifiable risk factors by maintaining a healthy lifestyle—eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, and managing stress. Regular health check-ups are key to early detection. Understanding your family history empowers you to take preventive action and reduce your risk of developing heart disease.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.