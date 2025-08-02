Do you frequently order online or dine out? Know the major risks to your health and safe limits

If you frequently order food online or dine out, the convenience may make it seem like a win-win, saving you time and effort, but this comes at the cost of your health. The ready availability of numerous food options, whether in person at a restaurant or just a tap away on your phone, makes it easy to overlook the dangers. However, experts warn against this, urging people to stop making this a regular habit. Pizza is one of the common junk foods people order.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manoj Jain, Director of Gastrointestinal, Bariatric, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that this practice of eating out or ordering food at home resulted in a steady decline in the health of the Indians.

Giving the reasoning behind this, Dr Jain explained, “Food prepared in the restaurants often contains excessive calories, unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium. Most often than not, what tastes great often lacks essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals.” While the plating looks appetising, what goes into the food is rarely given a second thought. This requires a wake-up call for frequent diners and serial food app users by making them more aware of the health risks.

What are the risks of eating ‘outside’ food?

While eating out gives you dopamine boost by trying new things, it comes with serious health consequences.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manoj Jain cited a 2020 study published in BMC Public Health, where he highlighted that people eating out are at a higher risk of metabolic issues. It further accelerates the risk of many chronic ailments as well.

He said, “Individuals eating out are at a higher risk for metabolic syndrome indicators such as abnormal blood pressure, increased waist circumference, and significantly lower levels of protective HDL cholesterol. This simply indicates that these individuals are more likely to develop obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.”

How often should you order or eat out?

Banning something completely is often not the answer, as restriction only increases the craving. Dr Jain emphasised the value of moderation, suggesting that occasional indulgence, when done within limits, can be done. Those who regularly order online need to maintain caution because of the health implications.

Dr Jain recommended the limit, “Considering the health implications, it is advisable to limit ordering or dining out to no more than 2-4 times a month. Moderation and mindful food selection, even when dining out, can help you manage the adverse health impacts associated with frequent consumption of meals prepared outside the home.”

How did the culture of preferring ‘outside’ food begin?

This growing preference, whether it’s heading to the nearest eateries or tapping on a food delivery app, is alarmingly growing, replacing home-cooked meals.

Dr Saurabh Arora, PhD in Pharmaceutics, Managing Director at Auriga Research, pointed out COVID to be a prime catalyst.

He said, “Over the last decade, we have all seen a change in eating habits, especially in cities, where we have moved from eating mainly home-cooked meals, prepared from scratch, to eating out and consuming ready-to-eat food at restaurants or delivered at home. This was slowly transitioning into eating out at restaurants, but after COVID, it very quickly shifted to heavily depending on ordering food and eating at home. The convenience of ordering through food delivery apps has changed our habits permanently. It is not uncommon for four members of a family to order from four different restaurants for the same meal.”

Now, it’s not just food delivery apps, quick commerce is also shaping eating behaviour majorly, as he further added, “ With quick commerce, it has become even easier. Before you can even give a second thought to that midnight ice cream or snack, it is already at your door within 5–10 minutes. This heavy reliance on eating outside has changed our dietary dependence. We are now consuming more highly processed foods and exposing ourselves to unknown and potentially unhygienic practices. The nutritional value is lower, and the risk of foodborne infections is significantly higher.”

Since online food ordering has grown drastically, concerns around food safety and hygiene have also increased. Regulatory bodies like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have stepped in to address these issues by implementing guidelines for e-commerce food vendors.

Dr Arora shared, “FSSAI has taken cognizance of this and is enforcing food safety requirements on e-commerce vendors. The risk associated with e-commerce suppliers is much higher than with a small shop or local restaurant. A small cloud kitchen could be sending out 200, 300, or even a thousand orders. So, FSSAI’s insistence on license display, food safety training (like FOSTAC), and expiry date visibility is a very important step.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.