Doctor reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s comment on ‘thin people’: ‘Obesity rates aren’t rising globally because of willpower'

Oprah Winfrey, American host and television producer, has recently sparked a conversation after revealing how taking weight loss drugs has shifted her perspective on "thin people." In a conversation with Dr. Ania Jastreboff on The Oprah Podcast, the 70-year-old shared that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy unexpectedly changed her views on those who are naturally thin. (Also read: Oprah Winfrey says taking weight loss drugs has changed her opinion of 'thin people' ) Oprah Winfrey recently opens up about how GLP-1 weight loss drugs shifted her view on thin people.

Oprah Winfrey's remark on ‘thin people’

Sharing her experience with GLP-1 weight loss drugs, Oprah reveals on the podcast, "One of the things that I realised the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years, I thought that thin people—those people—had more willpower." She continued, “They ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip. And then I realised the very first time I took the GLP-1 that they're not even thinking about it.”

Her remarks have quickly become a hot topic, sparking debates about weight loss and willpower. Dr. Karan Rajan, who frequently shares scientific insights on health and wellness, recently took to Instagram to share Oprah's clip and offer his perspective. He shed light on the science behind weight loss, exploring whether willpower really plays a role in the process.

Doctor reveals the science behind obesity

Dr. Rajan explained, "If you think obesity is just about willpower, you don't fully understand this complex metabolic condition." He went on to clarify, "What Oprah is referring to here is called 'food noise,' and studies suggest that 40 to 70% of a person's predisposition to weight gain is determined by genetics." He continued, "For example, ghrelin, the hunger hormone, rises before meals and signals the body to eat. In some individuals with obesity, ghrelin levels stay elevated even after eating, making overeating more likely."

He also highlighted the role of leptin, the hormone that signals fullness. "In many people with obesity, leptin signalling goes haywire, and their brain becomes resistant to it, causing them to keep eating." However, he emphasised that this isn't a justification for resigning to one's genetic makeup. "This is just to show that weight loss can be more challenging for some individuals," he noted.

'Obesity rates aren't rising globally because of a willpower issue'

Dr. Rajan further explained, "In a highly selected group of patients, medications like GLP-1 agonists could be useful adjuncts to lifestyle changes, helping to manipulate certain biological hunger cues and improve metabolic states."

He concluded by pointing out, "Obesity rates aren't rising globally because of a willpower issue. It's rising because we're addressing the symptoms, not the system. It's easier to blame individuals than to confront food policy or the biological complexities that contribute to the problem."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.