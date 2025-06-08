Doctor says these 4 simple daily habits improve how you age: From wearing sunglasses to eating complex carbs

Taking care of your health often comes down to the little things we might overlook every day. In his May 7 Instagram post, Dr Kunal Sood, an expert in anesthesiology and pain Medicine, highlights four simple but powerful habits that can make a big difference in how you feel, look, and function over time. Let's take a look at what he recommends. (Also read: Doctor says eating these 6 foods every day can transform your overall health and skin: 'Eat just 1 egg a day' ) Check out doctor-approved everyday habits that protect your eyes, heart, lungs, and metabolism. (Shutterstock)

1. Sunglasses do more than block glare

UV rays don't just harm your skin, they damage the delicate skin around your eyes and the eyes themselves. Long-term exposure raises your risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, plus accelerates wrinkles and sun damage. Wearing sunglasses with full UVA and UVB protection helps preserve both your vision and your youthful appearance.

2. Vitamin D works best when paired with K2

Vitamin D boosts calcium absorption, but without enough vitamin K2, that calcium can settle in soft tissues like arteries, increasing heart risks. Together, D and K2 help direct calcium to your bones, improving bone strength and lowering harmful buildup.

3. Cool-mist humidifier aids in breathing

Dry air inflames nasal passages and thickens mucus, making it tougher to clear congestion. Adding moisture with a humidifier soothes irritation and loosens mucus, easing breathing, especially during sleep or in cold weather. While it doesn't cure infections, it supports comfort as you heal.

4. Choose slow-digesting carbs for steady energy

Complex carbs like whole grains and legumes release glucose slowly, avoiding blood sugar spikes and crashes. This steady supply fuels your body consistently, supports metabolic health, and reduces insulin surges after meals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.