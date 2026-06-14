Doctor shares 5 supplements that can improve blood sugar control and prevent post-meal spikes: ACV, cinnamon and more

Keeping blood sugar levels stable isn't just about avoiding sweets. Even healthy meals, especially those rich in carbohydrates, can trigger spikes in blood glucose as they are digested and absorbed into the bloodstream. While a balanced diet, regular exercise and medical treatment remain the cornerstones of blood sugar management, certain supplements may offer additional support by slowing glucose absorption, improving insulin sensitivity or helping the body process sugar more efficiently.

Read more to find out Dr Sood's recommendations to control blood sugar.(Pexel)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has highlighted five supplements that may help support healthier blood glucose levels. In an Instagram video shared on June 13, the physician highlights, “Blood sugar often improves when glucose enters the bloodstream more gradually and insulin signaling becomes more efficient. These are supportive tools, not replacements for evidence-based diabetes management. Discuss with your doctor prior to starting any supplement.”

Berberine

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, berberine – a naturally occurring plant compound often taken as a supplement – may help improve insulin sensitivity by influencing how the body processes glucose and fats. Research suggests that it can positively impact key markers of blood sugar control, including HbA1c levels and fasting blood glucose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, berberine – a naturally occurring plant compound often taken as a supplement – may help improve insulin sensitivity by influencing how the body processes glucose and fats. Research suggests that it can positively impact key markers of blood sugar control, including HbA1c levels and fasting blood glucose. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “Berberine may improve insulin sensitivity through AMPK-related pathways involved in glucose uptake, fat metabolism, and liver glucose production. Studies suggest improvements in fasting glucose, HbA1c, and insulin resistance markers.” Psyllium husk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “Berberine may improve insulin sensitivity through AMPK-related pathways involved in glucose uptake, fat metabolism, and liver glucose production. Studies suggest improvements in fasting glucose, HbA1c, and insulin resistance markers.” Psyllium husk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Psyllium husk is widely recommended as a fibre supplement because it forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, helping to slow the absorption of glucose and reduce rapid blood sugar spikes after meals. It also delays gastric emptying, which can promote a longer-lasting feeling of fullness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Psyllium husk is widely recommended as a fibre supplement because it forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, helping to slow the absorption of glucose and reduce rapid blood sugar spikes after meals. It also delays gastric emptying, which can promote a longer-lasting feeling of fullness. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood highlights, “Psyllium forms a gel in the gut that slows gastric emptying and carbohydrate absorption. This can reduce post-meal glucose spikes and improve glycemic control, particularly in type 2 diabetes.”

Magnesium

The physician explains that magnesium plays a crucial role in insulin signalling and glucose metabolism, helping the body regulate blood sugar more effectively. Low magnesium levels have been associated with insulin resistance, and research suggests that supplementation may help improve fasting blood glucose levels, particularly in individuals who are deficient in the mineral.

Dr Sood notes, “Magnesium is involved in insulin signaling and glucose metabolism. Low magnesium is linked to insulin resistance, and supplementation may improve fasting glucose and HOMA-IR when deficiency or low intake is present.”

Apple cider vinegar

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ACV contains acetic acid, which, according to the physician, may help slow both starch digestion and gastric emptying. When consumed alongside high-carbohydrate meals, it can help reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, supporting steadier glucose levels and better overall blood sugar control.

He explains, “Acetic acid may slow starch digestion and gastric emptying, helping reduce post-meal glucose excursions. Benefits appear most noticeable when paired with higher-carbohydrate meals.”

Cinnamon

Dr Sood highlights that cinnamon contains bioactive compounds that may enhance insulin signalling and improve the body's ability to transport and utilise glucose. Research suggests that regular cinnamon consumption may lead to modest improvements in key blood sugar markers, including fasting glucose.

The physician notes, “Cinnamon contains compounds that may influence insulin signaling and glucose transport. Some studies show modest improvements in fasting glucose, HbA1c, and insulin resistance markers, although results remain mixed.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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