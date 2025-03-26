Doctor shares ‘why women struggle to lose weight and most college girls suddenly look 5-7 kg heavier’

In a video on his Instagram page on March 25, Dr Malhar Ganla, a 'diabetes and obesity reversal' specialist, spoke about how hormonal changes, particularly during pregnancy and menopause, can significantly impact women's weight loss journeys. He also shared three tips to manage weight. Also read | Hormonal imbalance: What are the real root causes? Doctor explains When women mature from adolescence into adulthood, many gain weight. A doctor explained why. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In his post 'Why do women struggle to lose weight?', Dr Malhar Ganla said, “Before we discuss weight loss in women, let's discuss weight gain. Women have five sequential triggers that cause weight gain in their bodies. Starting from the age of, say, 15-25, when they mature from adolescence into adulthood, we see most college girls suddenly looking 5-7 kg heavier. Then, from 25 to 35, there may be marriage and pregnancy, which may be more than one – this causes about 10 kg of weight gain. As you move to 40-45, there is middle age and a sudden slowdown in metabolism, sudden change in shape and about 5-7 kg gain in weight. Then comes menopause.”

He added, “As you go through all this, you will notice that there is a 30 kg weight gain in women who have a tendency to gain weight, not all women. So let's say, you were 50 kg at age 20 and you are now sitting at 80 kg. So now, what (weight loss) goals should you set? Is it to go back to your 50 kg weight?”

Dr Malhar Ganla further said, “You have to understand that a woman's body hormones are built to harvest foetus, which means the body is consistently driving hunger to store surplus calories, in case of a pregnancy. As there should be no event where a child is being starved of calories. Hence, the hormonal makeup is like that.”

How women should try to lose weight

He then went on to list three things women can do to lose weight:

1. “You should weight train. When you weight train, you constantly change your muscle-to-fat ratio, which means you are toning your body and telling it to store energy in muscles,” Dr Malhar Ganla said.

2. He added, “You must learn to fast every chance you get. Every week, you should be on fast for a 24-hours. What will happen is you are starving the fat consistently and the body will feed off it thanks to the metabolic rate and muscle you built in the weight training.”

3. Dr Malhar Ganla also said, “You must learn to do long-duration cardio on weekends. We will all binge and have sweets and snacks, but when you learn to burn 1000 calories in a workout every weekend, you don't have to worry about these small things.”

According to him, ‘what is the moral of the story for women?’: “Shape is more important than weight. You are not going to get back to 50-52 kg again no matter how much you starve and whichever medicines you take, it is unhealthy, and you also look much older. The key is that if you are sitting at 80 kg, set a goal of dropping to 65-70 kg through diet and fasting. Then on, get yourself toned and get a great hobby in place and you will look 50-55 kg, but you will still weigh 65 kg.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.