Doctor warns against 'spending extra time on the toilet scrolling on phone'; says limit yourself to 10 minutes max

Do you scroll on your phone while on the toilet? Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, posted an Instagram post on April 20, 2025, warning against it. He also listed five tips on 'how to prevent hemorrhoids on the toilet'. Also read | Haemorrhoids or piles: Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention tips A doctor says that sitting on the toilet for long periods can cause strain on the veins. Here's everything you need to know. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Do these 5 things for hemorrhoids prevention

He shared a video of his apathetic reaction and wrote, “My patient when they tell me they spend extra time on the toilet on their phone; but I tell them this can cause hemorrhoids because of prolonged pressure on rectal veins, making them swell and increasing your risk.”

Dr Sood then listed ways to 'prevent hemorrhoids (piles) on the toilet', writing:

1. Limit time to 5–10 minutes on the toilet when you can.

2. Avoid straining: Don’t force bowel movements. If you’re constipated, consider dietary changes or stool softeners.

3. Use proper posture: Keep your knees slightly elevated (e.g., using a footstool) to promote easier bowel movements.

4. Fibre and hydration: Eat a high-fibre diet and drink adequate water to prevent constipation and ease bowel movements.

5. Stay active: Avoid prolonged sitting in general, as it can increase the risk of hemorrhoids.

What are haemorrhoids and when to see a doctor?

According to Mayo Clinic, haemorrhoids, also called piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum. Hemorrhoids are similar to varicose veins. Haemorrhoids can develop inside the rectum called internal haemorrhoids. They also can develop under the skin around the anus, called external haemorrhoids.

As per Mayo Clinic, if you have bleeding during bowel movements or you have hemorrhoids that don't improve after a week of home care, talk to your health care provider.

However, don't assume rectal bleeding is due to hemorrhoids, especially if you have changes in bowel habits or if your stools change in color or consistency. Rectal bleeding can happen with other diseases, including colorectal cancer and anal cancer. Seek emergency care if you have large amounts of rectal bleeding, lightheadedness, dizziness or faintness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.