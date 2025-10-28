Does freezing rice cut down its starch and make it healthier? Experts reveal what really happens

Rice is a staple on tables worldwide, but if you are watching your blood sugar or concerned about carbohydrate intake, here's a trick you may have heard about. Cooling or freezing rice after cooking somehow makes it healthier. It may be written off as another viral food hacks, but there is real science behind what happens to rice starch when it is cooked, chilled, and then reheated. This process helps part of its starch transform into what is known as resistant starch. This type of starch behaves more like fiber. In simple words, it means it gets digested slowly and releases sugar more gradually. Know what happens when you freeze rice and reheat it.(Adobe Stock)

To understand how this works and whether it is truly worth trying, Health Shots spoke to Dr Manoj Agarwal, consultant endocrinologist at Shalby Hospital, and nutritionist Rashi Chahal from Fortis La Femme. Here are some frequently asked questions mentioned below on what cooling or freezing rice actually does and how to do it properly.

Q1. How effective is the cooling or freezing method for people managing diabetes or insulin resistance?

Nutritionist Rashi Chahal says it is an interesting science. "When rice is cooled or frozen after cooking, some of its digestible starch converts into resistant starch, which acts like dietary fiber," she explains. This means it is not fully broken down in the small intestine, leading to a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream. The total starch content does not vanish, but the type of starch changes. Dr Manoj Agarwal adds that this process helps slightly reduce the post-meal sugar spike, making it beneficial for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Q2. Can eating cooled or reheated rice help manage blood sugar levels?

“Yes, but only modestly,” Dr Agarwal tells Health Shots. Studies have shown that cooled and reheated rice may reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes by around 10–20%. The improvement is not dramatic, but noticeable. “Think of it as a small tweak, not a magic solution. You still need to cook and store the rice properly, refrigerate it within two hours, and reheat thoroughly, to ensure safety and retain the resistant starch,” he adds.

Q3. Does this trick make rice "healthier"?

According to Chahal, this method mainly impacts the glycemic index, but it does not make rice low-carb or calorie-free. “The cooling process just helps slow digestion and supports better satiety," she notes. So while it can make your rice a bit gentler on blood sugar levels, portion control and focusing on a healthy diet still matter. Dr Agarwal agrees: "It is worth adding as a smart kitchen habit, but it cannot replace medication or exercise.”

Q5. Are some rice varieties better for this process?

Yes, the benefits can vary depending on the rice type. Chahal says, "Basmati or long-grain rice tends to show better results because of their higher amylose content." Brown rice already contains more fiber, while parboiled rice is partially processed, which also changes its starch structure. The key, however, is proper cooling, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator, not at room temperature.

Q6. Are there any safety concerns when storing or reheating rice?

Absolutely. Dr Agarwal warns that improperly stored rice can lead to food poisoning caused by Bacillus cereus, a bacteria that thrives at room temperature. "Always refrigerate cooked rice within two hours and reheat it thoroughly before eating," he advises. Also, the method does not make rice calorie-free or carb-free, it merely changes how quickly those carbs are absorbed. Therefore, you still need to follow a healthy diet.

Q7. How does resistant starch support gut health and weight management?

Resistant starch is not just good for blood sugar, but it also acts as a prebiotic. "It feeds beneficial gut bacteria, improves gut lining, and helps reduce inflammation," says Chahal. Since it digests slowly, it also keeps you fuller for longer, helping with weight management and preventing overeating.

Takeaway

Cooling, freezing, and reheating rice can increase its resistant starch content, making it a slightly healthier option when it comes to blood sugar impact. But as Dr Manoj Agarwal and Rashi Chahal highlight, it is a smart kitchen habit, not an ultimate solution to manage blood sugar levels. However, if you have diabetes and you like rice, go ahead and give the cooling trick a try.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)