Does protein powder give you gas? Nutritionist says you might be picking the wrong type

Gym-goers are increasingly turning to protein powders and supplements to refuel the body for post-workout recovery. But some people also end up experiencing abdominal discomfort and an increase in flatulence, a phenomenon colloquially known as "protein powder farts". While this experience is common among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it can be both distracting and socially uncomfortable. Is my protein powder giving me gas? (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

What are protein powder farts? Protein powder is very important for building muscles and keeping your body healthy. However, if you take too much or choose certain types, it can cause tummy problems like bloating and bad-smelling gas. The smelly gas linked to protein powder is caused by a high-protein diet. “When your body digests protein powder, especially from red meat, eggs, or some beans, it breaks down amino acids that contain sulfur. Gut bacteria then produce gases, including hydrogen sulfide, which causes the bad smell,” nutritionist Avni Kaul tells Health Shots.

"When protein isn't fully digested, bacteria in the intestines can ferment it and create smelly gas. Protein powder farts are harmless, but they can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. To help with digestion and reduce gas, you can adjust your diet and eat more fiber," says the expert.

Types of protein Protein itself does not cause gas, but protein supplements might. Supplements made from whey or casein often have a lot of lactose. Too much lactose can cause gas, even in people who usually digest dairy well. Additionally, some protein powders contain additives, such as thickeners and sweeteners like sorbitol, which can also cause flatulence.

Whey isolate: This type has less lactose than whey concentrate. This makes it a better choice for people who are lactose intolerant.

This type has less lactose than whey concentrate. This makes it a better choice for people who are lactose intolerant. Plant-based proteins: Pea protein and rice protein are usually easier to digest. However, some plant proteins are high in fibre, which can cause gas for some people.

Pea protein and rice protein are usually easier to digest. However, some plant proteins are high in fibre, which can cause gas for some people. Egg protein: This is a good option because people usually tolerate it well, and it typically does not cause gas. Why does protein powder make you bloated? Bloating happens when your body does not fully digest protein powder in the stomach or small intestine. When undigested protein powder reaches the large intestine, bacteria break it down, releasing gas in the process. This usually occurs with protein-rich foods like red meat, eggs, or protein shakes, especially if your body has trouble digesting certain types of protein powders, such as those containing lactose (from dairy) or legume proteins. Additionally, high-protein diets often lack sufficient fibre, which can slow digestion and worsen bloating.

A 2020 study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology examined how different diets affect bloating. The findings showed that a high-protein diet might cause bloating. This diet mainly consisted of plant-based protein sources such as wheat, nuts, and beans, which are known to cause gas.