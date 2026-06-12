Don't copy viral trends: Expert suggests 6 supplements for women and explains why daily dosage needs personalised plans

Following social media trends can be misleading. You should first assess your health, then decide what to do based on your blood work and symptoms. Don't rely on what an influencer is promoting. It’s your health, and you are responsible for it. How many supplements do you take? Did you choose them yourself, or did your doctor recommend them?

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Do you think supplements are a quick solution for better health? Experts advise against blindly following supplement trends without understanding what your body actually needs. Experts emphasise that taking the right supplements and those tailored to individual needs is important.

Choosing the right supplements for your health is very important. Focus on what you really need and what you don’t need. It's also a good idea to get a complete diagnosis. This will help you understand your body's specific needs before you start taking any supplements.

Supplements are not quick fixes. They should support a healthy diet, not replace it. It’s important to have tests and treatment that are right for you. Using supplements incorrectly can harm your body. Always talk to your doctor before starting or stopping any supplement. This information is for educational purposes and should not replace personalised medical advice.

The nutritionist suggests to avoid supplement purchases influenced by marketing. She says that the idea “more supplements equals better health” is not always true or safe.

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)