Dry hands and feet? Dermatologist explains when it could signal a serious health issue

The dermatologist explained that hands and feet are naturally more prone to dryness because they have fewer oil glands, and anyway, during winters, the overall oil production of the skin further decreases, leaving these areas without their natural protective lipid barrier. Other environmental factors like cold air, low humidity, heaters, blowers, and frequent washing can strip away what little moisture these areas have, leaving them rough, irritated and sometimes cracked. Showering in hot water and excessive sanitiser usage are also responsible, making the skin more sensitive, inflammed and itchy.

“The hands and feet regions are frequently exposed to harsh environmental factors such as UV radiation, detergents, friction, and repetitive washing, yet they receive minimal protection and inconsistent moisturization,” she explained.

Dry skin is a common concern, so the obvious solution is to slather hydrating creams and serums on your face. But while you take care of your face, did you know your hands and feet can get dry too? They may appear dull, cracked or rough, especially in the colder months, and sometimes they are unusually dry even when the weather is not harsh. Let's find out why it happens, when it can mean something serious, and in the end, how you can prevent hand and foot dryness. Dermatologist Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, founder at Oprava Aesthetics, revealed that hands and feet are also affected by dryness. In fact, early signs of ageing, pigmentation, dehydration and textural changes are often first noticed in these areas. This is especially true in colder months or among those who miss their bodycare routine.

Not all skin dryness is just superficial; it can also be linked to underlying health issues, which need to be identified promptly.

Atopic dermatitis (eczema) commonly flares in colder months, leading to intense dryness, itching, and scaling.

Psoriasis exacerbates in winter, as reduced sunlight and moisture aggravate epidermal turnover and scaling.

Hypothyroidism slows skin cell turnover and reduces sweat and sebum production, resulting in coarse, dry skin.

Diabetes mellitus can cause xerosis due to dehydration, microvascular changes, and neuropathy-related reduced sweating, particularly affecting the feet.

Ichthyosis vulgaris, a genetic disorder of keratinisation, worsens in winter, leading to severe scaling and dryness.

Chronic kidney disease and age-related xerosis impair the skin's natural moisturising factors.

If it is a simple case of dehydration, here are some hacks the dermatologist recommended to reduce hand and foot dryness:


