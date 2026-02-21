Dry hands and feet? Dermatologist explains when it could signal a serious health issue
Know why your hands and feet get dry and what you can do, according to a dermatologist, to prevent it.
Dry skin is a common concern, so the obvious solution is to slather hydrating creams and serums on your face. But while you take care of your face, did you know your hands and feet can get dry too? They may appear dull, cracked or rough, especially in the colder months, and sometimes they are unusually dry even when the weather is not harsh. Let's find out why it happens, when it can mean something serious, and in the end, how you can prevent hand and foot dryness.
ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’
HT Lifestyle reached out to dermatologist Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, founder at Oprava Aesthetics, who revealed that hands and feet are also affected by dryness. In fact, early signs of ageing, pigmentation, dehydration and textural changes are often first noticed in these areas. This is especially true in colder months or among those who miss their bodycare routine.
“The hands and feet regions are frequently exposed to harsh environmental factors such as UV radiation, detergents, friction, and repetitive washing, yet they receive minimal protection and inconsistent moisturization,” she explained.
Why does this dryness occur?
The dermatologist explained that hands and feet are naturally more prone to dryness because they have fewer oil glands, and anyway, during winters, the overall oil production of the skin further decreases, leaving these areas without their natural protective lipid barrier. Other environmental factors like cold air, low humidity, heaters, blowers, and frequent washing can strip away what little moisture these areas have, leaving them rough, irritated and sometimes cracked. Showering in hot water and excessive sanitiser usage are also responsible, making the skin more sensitive, inflammed and itchy.
Medical conditions that cause dry skin
Not all skin dryness is just superficial; it can also be linked to underlying health issues, which need to be identified promptly.
Here are some of the health issues which she listed:
- Atopic dermatitis (eczema) commonly flares in colder months, leading to intense dryness, itching, and scaling.
- Psoriasis exacerbates in winter, as reduced sunlight and moisture aggravate epidermal turnover and scaling.
- Hypothyroidism slows skin cell turnover and reduces sweat and sebum production, resulting in coarse, dry skin.
- Diabetes mellitus can cause xerosis due to dehydration, microvascular changes, and neuropathy-related reduced sweating, particularly affecting the feet.
- Ichthyosis vulgaris, a genetic disorder of keratinisation, worsens in winter, leading to severe scaling and dryness.
- Chronic kidney disease and age-related xerosis impair the skin’s natural moisturising factors.
How to prevent
If it is a simple case of dehydration, here are some hacks the dermatologist recommended to reduce hand and foot dryness:
- Use thick, fragrance-free moisturisers with ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, urea, lactic acid, or shea butter.
- Apply moisturiser immediately after washing hands (within 30 seconds) to lock in the moisture.
- For feet, nighttime application of petroleum jelly followed by cotton socks works exceptionally well.
- Ammonium lactate cream is a highly effective treatment for xerosis or extremely dry skin.
- Avoid harsh soaps and antibacterial washes containing SLS, SLES, chlorhexidine, ethanol, or isopropyl alcohol.
- Opt for mild, pH-balanced, soap-free cleansers that clean without stripping the skin barrier.
- Avoid aggressive scrubbing, especially if the skin is cracked or sensitive.
- Oral ceramide supplements can be considered, as they help improve skin hydration and barrier function by replenishing the skin’s natural lipid components from within
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.