Eating pineapple can help relieve pain from period cramps? Here’s what doctor says

Period cramps are a common problem faced by many women. Every month during menstruation, the pain in lower abdomen can be excruciating. Followed by mood swings, acne and pain in the leg, menstruation can be a difficult time to go through. Also read | Severe menstrual cramps? Here's what your period pain could be telling about your mental health “Period pain can debilitating; this might not help everyone but is a good low risk option to add to hopefully calm down the pain,” Dr Kunal Sood wrote.(Pexels)

However, through natural methods, period cramps can be managed. Often, women go for hot water compress to relieve the pain. In a recent post, Dr Kunal Sood addressed a video that said that having a lot of pineapples a week before period can help in reducing cramps.

Dr Kunal Sood added that it is in fact true. “Period pain can be debilitating; this might not help everyone but is a good low risk option to add to hopefully calm down the pain,” he wrote.

Here's how pineapples can help in reducing period cramps:

Bromelain:

“Pineapples contain bromelain, a natural compound that can reduce both inflammation and swelling which is often a key contributor to period cramps,” added Dr Kunal Sood. Bromelain can help in treating muscle injuries as well. Also read | Suffering from period pain? Have these 6 foods daily; Rujuta Diwekar recommends

Rich in vitamins:

“Pineapples are rich in vitamins, like Vitamin C and manganese, both of which play a crucial role in reducing oxidative stress in menstruation. While every woman's body is unique and there's no one size fits all for managing period pain, if you are looking for more natural options, pineapple might be a good option to try,” the doctor added.

Physical activity to relieve period pain:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jayshree Sundar, director, gynaecology and obstetrics, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital suggested physical exercise for managing period cramps. The doctor said, “Exercising during periods can lower the pain and menstrual cramps by improving blood condition. It hastens the process of shedding of the endometrial lining, so people with colour spotting might experience a free flow of blood. After a workout, endorphins are released and improves blood circulation, enabling muscles to release more energy.” Also read | Ladies, power through period pain

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.