Egg freezing and embryo freezing: Myths vs. facts that you should be aware of

Do you hear a lot that your biological clock is ticking? Well, no matter what age you are in, it is still possible to have a child of your own. Thanks to advancements in medical science which allows embryo freezing and egg freezing to ensure that we can have a biological child only when we are ready. Also read | Benefits and risks of egg freezing: What every woman needs to know to make an informed decision Dr Ila Gupta busted a few myths regarding egg freezing and embryo freezing.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ila Gupta, Director & Sr. Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Ferticity IVF & Fertility Clinics said, “Egg freezing is ideal for single women looking to preserve their fertility, while embryo freezing works best for couples ready to create embryos for future use. Both options give you control over your reproductive timeline, empowering you to make decisions on your terms.”

“Yet, certain lingering myths serve as obstacles between these advanced reproductive techniques.” Dr Ila Gupta added as she busted a few myths regarding egg freezing and embryo freezing that every woman should know of. Also read | Fertility on ice: Is egg freezing safe?

Myth: Only women above 40 years of age should go for egg freezing.

Fact: Fertility specialists recommend freezing eggs in the late 20s or early 30s when egg quality is optimal. It’s not only about your age. The earlier you opt for egg freezing, the better are the outcomes for females who wish to push off parenthood due to personal and/or professional reasons.”

Myth: Frozen eggs or embryos come with poor success rates.

Fact: Success rates with frozen eggs and embryos are almost as equal as with fresh ones. Fortunately, with advanced techniques of cryopreservation, the success rates following thawing are above 90%. In today’s day and age, freezing doesn’t compromise quality, rather only preserves it. Also read | Think you are too late for parenthood? Fertility preservation might prove you wrong. Here's how

Freezing eggs is affordable and an efficient option.(Unsplash)

Myth: Egg and embryo freezing are risky options.

Fact: These are safe procedures and fertility specialists all across the globe practice them. With modern vitrification, they make sure to maintain the viability of eggs and embryos for years. Modern vitrification ensures that eggs and embryos remain viable for years. The process is carefully monitored, ensuring no harm to the eggs or embryos.

Myth: Egg and embryo are only suitable for medical reasons.

Fact: While it’s important for women on critical treatments such as chemotherapy, or suffering from endometriosis, freezing is also a proactive choice for individuals and couples who consciously choose to have a baby later on. Many couples during IVF treatment especially prefer embryo freezing. Couples anticipating delayed parenthood or having IVF particularly favour embryo freezing. Also read | Oocyte Cryopreservation: How it can help women conceive

Myth: Affordability is questionable.

Fact: Fertility preservation is increasingly affordable, with many clinics offering convenient payment plans. Consider it as investing in your future family, one that gives you the greatest joy of life, added Dr. Ila Gupta.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.