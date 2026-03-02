Endocrinologist reveals what you should eat at breakfast to lose weight: ‘Replace grain breakfast with…’

Confused about what non-negotiables your breakfast must contain? Let's hear an endocrinologist's take on it. New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt revealed what should the breakfast should contain to support your weight loss goals, in a February 2 post.

Don't take your first meal of the day casually, as breakfast can influence how you feel and eat for the rest of the day, whether you stay satiated or keep eyeing that cookie you are craving. It all comes down to what you put on your plate and which nutrients you prioritise. Don't treat breakfast as just a placeholder meal you need to tick off your routine and get to your work. It sets the tone for your energy levels, hunger cues and overall dietary choices throughout the day. This, in particular, is especially significant for those on a calorie-deficient plan for weight loss. In fact, the extra, unaccounted calories from cravings seem to be a big challenge.

Breakfast has long been crowned the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. It is the first meal after your overnight fast, when your body has gone hours without eating or drinking. What you eat in the morning plays a vital role in several physiological functions, particularly those related to metabolic health . ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand

What nutrient should your breakfast contain? Carbohydrates usually dominate most meals, taking up the lion's share, even at breakfast, whether it is an Indian breakfast with parathas or roti sabzi, or even supposedly healthy options like oatmeal. But in the process, you may be overlooking one important macronutrient: protein. “By replacing a grain breakfast with an egg breakfast, people ate fewer calories over the next thirty-six hours, and they lost more body weight and fat,” she highlighted the benefits.

Then, which ingredient should be on your list? Dr Roehnelt recommended eggs as one of the most common options, along with other sources of protein like seafood, meat, poultry and dairy. Eggs are the most convenient option out of the lot, marking their easy entry to breakfast meals. But how many eggs are enough?

The endocrinologist offers a realistic perspective, sharing an important reality check. Relying on eggs solely may not be practical for everyone. Combining different sources of protein is the way forward, while also keeping it sustainable.

Describing why eating only eggs is not practical for everyone, the endocrinologist reasoned, “Now if you wanted to just eat eggs for a protein breakfast and get thirty grams, you would have to eat five whole eggs or two whole eggs, plus about three-quarters of the egg whites.”

What should you add to your breakfast for protein? Now, cracking open an egg as you prepare breakfast is not the only way to maximise your protein intake. The endocrinologist revealed that you can have two eggs, a cup of Greek or Icelandic yoghurt, or a cup of cottage cheese. Adding fibre to the mix by including vegetables, all of which lead to what the endocrinologist considered, ‘an exceptional breakfast to start your day.’

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.