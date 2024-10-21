EU delays on hazardous chemicals threaten health and environment, watchdog warns

The European Commission's long delays in deciding whether some dangerous chemicals can be used pose a threat to human health and the environment, the EU's rights watchdog said on Monday. Under EU rules, companies wishing to use particularly hazardous substances deemed "of very high concern" for causing cancer, impacting fertility or other serious unwanted effects, need to apply to the commission for authorisation. European Commission's slow decisions on dangerous chemicals risk public health(Shutterstock)

The EU's executive has three months to produce a draft decision -- which is then voted on by member states -- but takes on average 14.5 months and in some cases several years, according to the EU's ombudsman. "These delays represent a threat to human health and the environment as companies are able to continue using the chemical substances... during the authorisation process," the ombudsman said. (Also read: Controversial weight loss drug linked to Karan Johar: Is Ozempic safe or a health risk? )

EU's delays on hazardous chemicals threaten health and environment

Presenting the preliminary findings of an inquiry it opened in 2023, the watchdog accused the commission of "maladministration" and urged it to review its internal procedures. Delays were often caused by companies filing applications lacking sufficient information, it said, calling on the commission to prioritise the rejection of incomplete requests.

"Every day of commission delay lets dangerous chemicals flow into products and poison the public. Europe should prove a greater sense of urgency," said Tatiana Santos, head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau, a group of NGOs. The commission said it had taken note of the recommendations and will study them "very carefully" to provide a detailed opinion within three months.

"We are willing to examine how our internal procedures can be improved so that the decision making becomes more efficient," a commission spokeswoman told a press conference. The ombudsman's office has no power to enforce recommendations, only to flag areas of concern.