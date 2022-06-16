Expert shares yoga asanas to perform while binge watching your favourite series

We all binge-watch our favourite shows. With time, binge-watching has become one of our favourite hobbies. Be it films or web series, we often find ourselves perched up on the couch and relishing on our favourite snacks while being hooked to the screen. However, there is a yoga fix to merge binge watching and a healthy lifestyle. Anshuka Parwani, fitness expert of Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a demonstration video of how we can perform yoga while binge-watching, so that we don’t miss out on anything.

Anshuka wrote, “A Yoga - Binge marathon. Next time you are binge watching your favourite show, keep that popcorn aside and practice these asanas that help you stay fitter and healthier.” In the video, Anshuka can be seen sitting on a couch on her living room. Then she can be seen performing a range of asanas - Malasana, Ardha Matsyendra, Bhadrasana, Gomukhasana, Ardha Chandrasana – all the while being on her couch. Take a look at her video here:

The asanas performed by Anshuka come with multiple health benefits. Malasana helps in stretching the hips and relaxing the lower back, glutes and hamstrings. It also helps in boosting blood circulation and toning the body. Ardha Matsyendra, on the other hand, helps in boosting agility, elongation and the alignment of the spine. It also helps in releasing the lower back muscles and providing relief from lower back pain. Bhadrasana focuses on strengthening the backbone, thighs, hips and buttocks. It also helps in improving the flexibility of the legs and boosting digestion. Gomukhasana, when incorporated in the daily fitness routine, helps in stretching the muscles of the ankles, knees, chest and shoulders. Ardha Chandrasana helps in opening the chest and shoulders and strengthening the abdomen, buttocks and the spine. It also helps in toning the shoulders, thighs and waist.