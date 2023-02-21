Eye care tips on how to properly remove dust or dirt from eyes

It is inconvenient, uncomfortable and frequently dangerous to get something in your eye so eye care and health experts insist upon refraining from rubbing your eyes, even though whatever may have gotten into them may be itchy. Dirt, dust or anything else may just make your eyes itchy or watery but you also run the risk of scratching the region around your eyes or getting an infection that causes pus or mucus to ooze out.

Our eyes are extraordinarily sensitive to change, especially the presence of an unfamiliar object like dust or dirt and it is time to properly clean your eyes when you become aware of something bothering them in order to prevent future irritation or injury. For instance, if you wipe your eyes too hard instead of flushing out the foreign object, a grain of sand may scrape the surface of your eye and if blinking and tearing do not relieve the discomfort, this is a solid indication that your eyes may need extra care while chemicals can be extremely harmful to our eyes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vipul Mandaviya, Consultant at Shivam Eye Hospital in Surat, asseted that it is important to remove particles as gently as possible and suggested tips that can be helpful for removing dust from eyes:

A mirror can be helpful in many situations, but it is frequently simpler to ask for assistance. -Another crucial element is to always wash your hands before touching your eyes or anyone else's. This little technique assists in avoiding accidental ingestion of foreign substances or chemicals into the eyes.

Tears and excessive blinking may also be beneficial.

Using a warm towel is another less invasive technique to effectively remove dust and grime from your eyes.

Use water to rinsing your eye, try shifting your eyelids to see if the thing is still there.

Recognize when to seek expert assistance if all else fails and things are becoming worse.

Wipe your eyes

Dr Divya Singh, Asst. Professor Ophthalmology at Sharda Hospital, recommended:

1. To clean the eyes from dust always take clear cold water. Rinse your eyes thoroughly to remove the dust and dirt from your eyes.

2. Never rub your eyes, always dab warm cloth gently to your eyes. Avoid placing pressure follow the process with light hands.

3. Allow your eyes to get tears which will bring the dirt from inside. The dirt is also cleaned with blinking or tearing. Blinking rapidly will also help.

4. Never take an eye drops from chemist shop without any doctor consultation. Eye is a very sensitive area one has to be careful. Never use any such cosmetics which can be harmful for the eyes. Always try to read the product description before purchasing the products. Use good brands or chemical free products.

5. Take a very soft cotton swabs or cotton cloth. You can also use wet cotton swab.

6. Stand in front of mirror and look into the mirror and gently lower the lid and use soft cotton swab to clean the eyes.

7. Using chemical eye dropper can also help, because droppers which are prescribed by doctors can be use which will bring the dirt from inside and clear the eyes.

According to Dr Chitra Sambhare, Ophthalmologist at Jehangir Hospital, if dust or dirt or any foreign particle goes into your eye, here's what you need to do:

1. If you are driving or walking - get your vehicle or walk to one side of the road and close the eye .

2. The eye will start watering.- please do not rub your eye .

3. Go home or a place where you will be able to wash your eye with clean water- as far as possible sterile or filtered water.

3. If you have any tear drops (used for dry eye) at home please put these drops every few minutes to see if dust / dirt washes away and clears off.

4. It could be anything - a stone particle, metal or an insect, leaf etc. Do not ignore . If it’s a small insect, even if you see that the insect has gone out of the eye , it may leave behind its hair/wing /or release toxins which may be very harmful to the eye.you must see an eye doctor urgently.

5. If it’s a vegetative particle- like part of leaf or husk, grain etc after eye wash see an eye doctor as it may lead to fungal infection in the eye .

6. Even if a small foreign body remains in the eye it’s very hard to keep the eye open. You must see your eye doctor urgently as this may lead to a bad eye infection, corneal ulceration and later on opacification.

7. To prevent it- Cover your eyes properly, use protective glasses while grinding or working in fields, use helmet while on a two wheeler to help prevent a lot of these foreign bodies from getting into the eye and further complications.

8. Do not buy any eye drops yourself and self medicate as these may contain steroids and worsen your eye