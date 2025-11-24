Farah Khan says she got tummy tuck surgery after babies' birth: ‘There was so much extra skin, it was horrible’

Choreographer, producer, actor and director of multiple stellar Bollywood films, Farah Khan has always been candid when it comes to her personal life. Recently, she made an appearance at Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her alongside YouTuber Slayypoint's Gautami Kawale. Farah Khan admitted being she was once ‘too thin’, had 'terrible skin' and was so packed with work, that she would not even get time to go for a blow dry.(PTI file photo)

Did Farah Khan undergo tummy tuck surgery?

During the conversation, podcast host Soha complimented Farah, and struck a conversation saying, “I don't know if you have always been into looking good, feeling good,” to which Farah quickly replied, “Not at all." She added that at one point she had to go and do a ‘tummy tuck surgery’.

Talking about post-pregnancy weightgain, Farah mentioned that she gave birth to her triplets, when she was 43 years old. Putting on weight after that, the actor opted for a tummy tuck surgery, around four to five years later. “There was so much extra skin, it was horrible,” she recalled.

It was only after she turned 50, that she started taking care of her skin and hair.

"Abhi jab gaadi puraani ho jaati hai, uska servicing zyada hota hai, (When the car starts to age, it needs servicing more often),” she said.

She admitted being ‘too thin’, having ‘terrible skin’ and being so packed with work, that she would not even get time to go for a blow dry.

When someone thought she was Sirish's mom

Speaking more about her weight, the director talked about how she used to be thin before. She recalled how during a family holiday, a woman mistook her husband, Shirish Kunder for her son.

Farah said, “Once we had taken the kids on holiday, and I was literally overweight, and a lady came. Shirish was there, and she said, ‘Can I clean your room? Can you ask your son (Shirish) to leave?’ And Shirish just laughed. He went and told the kids, ‘They thought I was your brother.’ So I realised that after 50, I have to look after myself, and it took me seven years to lose weight.”

Farah Khan directed multiple prominent Bollywood movies such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. She choreographed several songs including Sheila Ki Jawani, Chale Jaise Hawayein, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Say Shava Shava, Koi Mil Gaya and more.

She tied the knot with filmmaker and editor Shirish Kunder in 2004. The duo became parents in 2008 to triplets, Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Diva Kunder.