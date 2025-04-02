Menu Explore
Feeling anxious? Doctor reveals surprising treat that may calm your overwhelming feelings

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 02, 2025 10:15 AM IST

This treat, often enjoyed casually, may actually help in moments of anxiety. Here's everything you need to know about how it helps with your anxiety.

Sour candy is a tangy and citrusy treat, but it turns out it's more than just a pastime snack. Dr Kunal Sood reacted to an Instagram video in which the user claimed that their therapist suggested eating sour candy whenever she felt anxiety coming. As a result, she was making an emergency sour candy bag for work and her car. Reacting to this, Dr Sood agreed and further explained how sour candy can help with anxiety.

Sour candy is a common treat that helps managing your anxiety.(Instagram)
Sour candy is a common treat that helps managing your anxiety.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Are you anxious? Watch out for these 5 common, misinterpreted signs you may have

What happens during anxiety?


Before delving into the positive effects of sour candy, he explained the biological aspect of anxiety. Anxiety may seem mental, but it has biological symptoms that help people understand when they are anxious. Dr Sood broke down the biological effects of anxiety.

Dr Sood said, “When someone is experiencing anxiety, the brain shifts into high alert, leading to racing thoughts, physical tension and panic. Some people use grounding techniques to calm down and for some, the sour candy helps.”

ALSO READ: Could the secret to easing anxiety be hiding in your gut? Here's how to fix your mood

How does sour candy help?

Sour candies have a strong tangy taste.(Freepik)
Sour candies have a strong tangy taste.(Freepik)

As Dr Sood mentioned that this simple candy may be a key grounding technique due to its sharp taste. Grounding technique is a coping mechanism to bring down the overwhelming emotions and thoughts back to the present. The intense burst of sourness cuts through the anxious thoughts and makes one focus on the sensory aspect of it, the strong taste.

He further added, “The intense sourness triggers a strong physical reaction, pulling focus away from anxious thoughts. This quick sensory shift can be especially useful during a panic attack.”

However, he cautioned that one should not depend entirely on it. Mental health challenges differ and emerge from distinct situations and triggers. Emphasising the importance of different triggers, Dr Sood said,"While sour candy might serve for anxiety relief for some individuals, personal preferences and specific anxiety triggers play a significant role in its efficiency."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On