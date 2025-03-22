Social anxiety in children: Why younger kids require more support to cope

Social anxiety is extreme nervousness and fear in social situations, whether talking to people or simply being around them. However, anxiety does not remain the same throughout life; it changes with age. A study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry revealed that children with social anxiety react to their mistakes differently depending on their age. Younger children with social anxiety require parental support (Shutterstock)

What did the study find?

The researchers examined 214 kids between ages 7 and 17. The kids played a simple computer game that tested how well they focused after making a mistake. The findings were significant, with younger kids under 11 with social anxiety noticeably struggling to refocus after making the mistakes. But older kids, 11 and above, did not have this problem.

Why is this important?

Treatments for social anxiety can be tweaked based on the child's age.(Shutterstock)

When one has anxiety, they get worked up over mistakes, panicking and unable to focus. But this changes over time. From the findings, it can be understood that when kids grow, their ability to move on from mistakes improves, even if they have social anxiety. It also suggests that children, as they age, despite anxiety, have much better cognitive control and can focus back on their work.

This study also shows that younger kids with social anxiety will need extra support from friends and peers when dealing with mistakes as they are yet to develop the coping skills for their own mistakes.

The findings also remind the importance of treating social anxiety in children based on their age.

