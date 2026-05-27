Feeling bloated after meals? Gastroenterologist shares the benefits of post-meal ‘fart walks’ to ease discomfort
Going for a short walk after meals – popularised as “fart walks” on social media – is a simple way to get your digestive tract moving and ease bloating.
“Fart walks” may be having a moment on social media, with more people heading out for short walks after meals, but the habit itself is far from new. Doctors and digestive health experts have long recommended gentle post-meal movement as a simple way to support the body after eating. A brief walk after meals may do more than just help with digestion – it can ease gas and bloating, encourage bowel movements, relieve constipation, and may even support healthier blood sugar balance.
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Now, as the trend gains traction online, Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who shares insights on digestive, liver, pancreas, and nutrition health, is breaking down the benefits of taking a walk after meals – a habit that has become widely popular on social media as the “fart walk.”
In an Instagram video shared on May 27, the gastroenterologist highlights, “Just a relaxed walk for five to 15 minutes after meals can help support digestion naturally. You can walk around your neighborhood, inside your house, on a treadmill, or even around the office. The goal is gentle movement, not intense exercise. This habit is simple, free, and easy to add into your daily routine.”
Why is walking after meals a great habit?
- May reduce acid reflux symptoms
- Helps relieve bloating and trapped gas
- Supports healthy digestion
- Encourages bowel movements
- Helps with constipation
- Easy to do after meals
- No equipment needed
- Gentle and beginner-friendly
How to do a “fart walk”?
- Finish your meal.
- Wait a few minutes if needed.
- Take a slow, relaxed walk.
- Walk for five to 15 minutes.
- Keep the pace gentle and comfortable.
- Avoid intense exercise right after eating.
- Repeat after meals when possible.
Benefits of “fart walks”{{/usCountry}}
Why is walking after meals a great habit?
- May reduce acid reflux symptoms
- Helps relieve bloating and trapped gas
- Supports healthy digestion
- Encourages bowel movements
- Helps with constipation
- Easy to do after meals
- No equipment needed
- Gentle and beginner-friendly
How to do a “fart walk”?
- Finish your meal.
- Wait a few minutes if needed.
- Take a slow, relaxed walk.
- Walk for five to 15 minutes.
- Keep the pace gentle and comfortable.
- Avoid intense exercise right after eating.
- Repeat after meals when possible.
Benefits of “fart walks”{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Salhab, taking a walk after eating can help ease digestive discomfort such as acid reflux, bloating, and constipation. He explains that gentle movement after a meal stimulates the digestive tract, helping the intestines move food along more efficiently while also clearing trapped gas from the stomach and gut. This can support digestion, reduce bloating, and even encourage regular bowel movements.
The gastroenterologist outlines the following benefits of post-meal “fart walks.”
- Acid reflux relief
- Bloating and gas
- Constipation support
- Gut health habits
- Healthy digestion
- Post-meal routines
- Gentle wellness habits
- Everyday health tips
- Natural digestion support
- Easy healthy lifestyle changes
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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