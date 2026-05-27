Feeling bloated after meals? Gastroenterologist shares the benefits of post-meal ‘fart walks’ to ease discomfort

“Fart walks” may be having a moment on social media, with more people heading out for short walks after meals, but the habit itself is far from new. Doctors and digestive health experts have long recommended gentle post-meal movement as a simple way to support the body after eating. A brief walk after meals may do more than just help with digestion – it can ease gas and bloating, encourage bowel movements, relieve constipation, and may even support healthier blood sugar balance.

Read more to find out how "fart walks" can help with digestion.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares 5 food groups that can protect the liver against fatty liver disease: Berries, matcha and more

Now, as the trend gains traction online, Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who shares insights on digestive, liver, pancreas, and nutrition health, is breaking down the benefits of taking a walk after meals – a habit that has become widely popular on social media as the “fart walk.”

In an Instagram video shared on May 27, the gastroenterologist highlights, “Just a relaxed walk for five to 15 minutes after meals can help support digestion naturally. You can walk around your neighborhood, inside your house, on a treadmill, or even around the office. The goal is gentle movement, not intense exercise. This habit is simple, free, and easy to add into your daily routine.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Why is walking after meals a great habit? May reduce acid reflux symptoms

acid reflux symptoms Helps relieve bloating and trapped gas

Supports healthy digestion

Encourages bowel movements

Helps with constipation

Easy to do after meals

No equipment needed

Gentle and beginner-friendly How to do a “fart walk”? Finish your meal. Wait a few minutes if needed. Take a slow, relaxed walk. Walk for five to 15 minutes. Keep the pace gentle and comfortable. Avoid intense exercise right after eating. Repeat after meals when possible. Benefits of “fart walks” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is walking after meals a great habit? May reduce acid reflux symptoms

acid reflux symptoms Helps relieve bloating and trapped gas

Supports healthy digestion

Encourages bowel movements

Helps with constipation

Easy to do after meals

No equipment needed

Gentle and beginner-friendly How to do a “fart walk”? Finish your meal. Wait a few minutes if needed. Take a slow, relaxed walk. Walk for five to 15 minutes. Keep the pace gentle and comfortable. Avoid intense exercise right after eating. Repeat after meals when possible. Benefits of “fart walks” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Salhab, taking a walk after eating can help ease digestive discomfort such as acid reflux, bloating, and constipation. He explains that gentle movement after a meal stimulates the digestive tract, helping the intestines move food along more efficiently while also clearing trapped gas from the stomach and gut. This can support digestion, reduce bloating, and even encourage regular bowel movements.

The gastroenterologist outlines the following benefits of post-meal “fart walks.”

Acid reflux relief

Bloating and gas

Constipation support

Gut health habits

Healthy digestion

Post-meal routines

Gentle wellness habits

Everyday health tips

Natural digestion support

Easy healthy lifestyle changes

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON