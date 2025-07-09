Fertility doctor suggests early tests that could save your parenthood dreams

Many couples today face difficulties when trying to conceive. Infertility is more common than people think, affecting as many as 1 in 6 couples globally. Can’t conceive? These simple blood tests may hold the answer, says expert.(Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sneha Sathe, Clinical Director at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai's Chembur, shared, “One of the best ways to take charge of your fertility is to get tested early. Fertility testing can give valuable insights into your reproductive health and guide your next steps, whether it’s lifestyle changes, medications, or treatments like IUI and IVF.”

Why testing matters

Dr Sneha Sathe said, “If you’ve been trying to get pregnant for a while without success, it can be overwhelming. Many couples feel ashamed, anxious or discouraged. Getting tested can help bring clarity. Early fertility testing can identify problems if any, but just as often, it can offer reassurance.”

She added, “Sadly, many couples delay testing- often because they aren’t aware it exists, they think it’s only for couples who have been trying for many years, or they worry that it’s too complex and invasive. The truth is, understanding your fertility sooner can make all the difference. For women, tests focus on things like ovulation, hormone levels and the health of the uterus and fallopian tubes. For men, semen analysis gives information about sperm count, movement, and shape — all of which play a role in fertility.”

Basic tests all couples should start with

Before moving to more detailed tests, Dr Sneha Sathe advised couples to do general tests that provide essential health information.

Blood Tests for Both Partners:

1. Blood group and compatibility check

2. Complete blood count (CBC)

3. Screening for infections like HIV, hepatitis B and C

4. Blood sugar

5. Vitamin D level

6. In some cases, liver and kidney function tests

Extra Tests for Women:

1. Thyroid test (TSH)

2. Prolactin level

Fertility Tests for Women

1. AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone): to assess egg reserve

2. Ultrasound scan: to check the uterus and ovaries,

3. HSG (Hysterosalpingography) or Sonohysterogram (SSG): to check if the fallopian tubes are open. They’re not usually part of the first round of testing. Your doctor may recommend them at a later stage — especially if all other test results are normal and you’ve been trying to conceive for a while without success..

Fertility Tests for Men

Male fertility is just as important and testing is simple and painless in most cases.

1. Semen analysis: This is the key test. It checks the sperm count, movement (motility), and shape (morphology).

2. In some cases hormone tests and/or genetic tests

Why early testing helps

For women, age is the biggest determinant of fertility. Dr Sneha Sathe said, “Fertility starts declining with age and drops more sharply after 35. That’s because both the number and quality of eggs go down with age. Early testing helps you plan better, especially if you’re over 30 or have other risk factors.”

She concluded, “If you’ve been trying to conceive for over a year (or 6 months if over 35years), it’s a good idea to get tested. Most of the basic tests just need a single blood sample or a semen sample. Your fertility doctor will look at the results and suggest what to do next, based on your individual situation. Timely testing, honest conversations with your doctor, and a supportive approach can make all the difference. The goal is simple — to help you become parents, in the healthiest and safest way possible.”

