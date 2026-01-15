Fitness coach reveals 10 'foods you practically can’t overeat': Mushrooms to cucumber

According to Nikita, the common struggle with overeating often has less to do with a lack of self-control and more to do with the types of food being consumed. While highly-processed snacks are designed to bypass fullness signals, certain whole foods do the exact opposite. She explained: “You don’t overeat because you lack discipline. You overeat because some foods bypass fullness signals; these don’t.”

Nikita shared: “Let’s clear the confusion: no food is magically calorie-free . But some foods are physiologically self-limiting — meaning your body stops you before damage is done.”

In an age of calorie counting and restrictive dieting, health and fitness coach Nikita Bardia is offering a refreshing perspective on appetite control. In an Instagram post shared on January 12, Nikita shifted the focus from 'willpower' to physiology, identifying a list of foods that are naturally 'self-limiting'. Also read | 20 foods with ‘almost zero calories’: Can they lead to ‘incredible weight loss’? Here's what you need to know

10 foods that trigger natural satiety Nikita pointed out 10 foods and drinks that help you feel full without loading up on calories:

1. Leafy greens and fibrous veg – spinach, lettuce, methi, cabbage. Lots of volume, few calories, so your stomach fills up fast.

2. Cucumber and celery – mostly water and fibre; chewing tires your jaw, which cuts down on extra bites.

3. Mushrooms – low‑calorie, high umami flavor that makes you feel satisfied without the dopamine rush of richer foods.

4. Spices – ginger, chilli, turmeric, pepper. Very few calories but strong taste that quickly tires your palate, so you stop eating sooner.

5. Black coffee (or with minimal add‑ons) – can curb appetite for a short while; it’s a tool, not a meal.

6. Tea and herbal infusions – warm, water‑rich drinks that fill space in your stomach without spiking hunger hormones.

7. Broths and clear soups – liquid volume triggers stretch receptors early, sending fullness signals quickly.

8. Shirataki noodles – mostly water plus glucomannan fibre, giving bulk without digestible calories.

9. Low‑calorie sauces – salsa, tomato‑based dips etc. Lots of flavor, little energy, so you reach satiety faster.

10. Sugar‑free gum – strong chewing stimulation; jaw fatigue naturally limits how much you keep chewing.

Nikita concluded that these foods: “Reduce overeating risk, improve appetite control and help meals end naturally; however, they do not replace meals, fix nutrient deficiencies and cancel poor eating patterns.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.