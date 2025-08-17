Fitness coach reveals 7 suprisingly 'healthy' weight loss habits that actually slowed down her progress

Doing everything right but the number on weighing scale still won't change? Maybe you are not really doing everything right. Focus on strategy rather than just effort for effective weight management.

Between all the friendly advice and weight loss tips on social media, it is easy to get caught up in a jumble of what to do and what not to do. Sometimes, even adopting a few bad habit, thinking that they would actually do you good.

Fitness coach Aarja Bedi took to Instagram recently (July) to talk about the same. “I really thought I was doing everything right… Fruit juice instead of Coke. Granola bars instead of chips. Gluten-free snacks. But my body wasn’t changing — I was stuck. And that’s because fat loss doesn’t reward you for effort... it rewards you for strategy,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

“Here are 7 things I used to do when I thought I was being ‘healthy’ — but they actually held me back from losing fat. If you’re doing these too, now you know what to fix. Because being healthy and losing fat aren’t always the same thing,” she said.

Weightloss habits that are actually bad:

These are the observations she made:

Fruit juice in the morning: I thought it was “fresh and clean”... but it was just sugar.

2. Overeating “healthy” snacks like granola: Fat loss isn’t about health claims, it’s about portions.

3. Buying gluten-free junk: Just because it’s gluten-free doesn’t mean it’s fat-loss friendly.

4. Skipping meals thinking I was saving calories, only to binge hard later.

5. Making protein shakes into dessert bowls: 600-cal “snacks” in disguise.

6. Eating too clean during the week, then ‘cheat days’ on weekends: Basically erasing my progress.

7. Obsessing over workouts but ignoring my food: Lifting heavy won’t save you from a calorie surplus.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.