Fitness coach reveals one simple trick to burn fat faster: ‘Fix this one thing and watch your body fat melt away’

Are you struggling to lose weight? You're not alone! Many people find it tough to shed those extra kilos, often unsure of what really works. Fitness coach Reggie Macena, who regularly shares fitness tips with his Insta fam, recently spilt the secret to melting body fat quickly. In his latest post, he revealed how switching up one simple habit can make a big difference. Let's take a look and take some notes. (Also read: Woman who lost 54 kg reveals mistakes she made on her PCOS weight loss journey: 'I went 100% gluten and dairy-free' )

His post read, "Fix this one thing and watch your body fat melt away." In the caption, he wrote, “How many of us start the week eating healthy, staying on track, and feeling motivated to change our lives… only for the weekend to throw it all off? By Friday, we're indulging in food and drinks, undoing an entire week of hard work! Those three days are sabotaging your progress. Here's what you can do to turn things around.”

Reggie emphasizes that four days of healthy eating can't undo three days of unhealthy choices. He points out, "Those weekend calories are typically so far above your maintenance numbers that you will either break even or gain weight."

So, what's the fix? Here's what Reggie suggests:

1. Train on weekends

Train on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday instead of taking the entire weekend off. He explains, "I've found the best thing for me and my clients is to work out on the weekend and use my busiest weekday as a rest day. It makes more sense to train on my least busy days, and it helps me stay committed to healthy eating."

2. Prep on Sundays

Reggie shares, "Food is prepped, I plan my training schedule, and I get my head wrapped around the work I have to do in the upcoming week."

3. Limit cheat meals

Allow one cheat meal, but just one. Instead of letting the entire weekend derail your progress, Reggie recommends, "I allow myself one cheat meal every Sunday—something to look forward to, like takeout. But it's only one meal, not the whole weekend. That way, I don't blow up and wreck a week of healthy eating."

4. Think long-term

The key is balance and consistency. Reggie stresses, "The long-term goal is overall health and yes, looking good is part of it too. With some planning and moderation, you can slowly chip away at unwanted weight and body fat without feeling miserable. Think long-term, and you'll eventually get where you want to go!"

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.