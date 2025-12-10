Fitness coach says doing 10 squats every 45 minutes instead of 10k steps can boost metabolism and fat-burning

Exercising regularly ensures that you stay fit and also influences other functions, including boosting mental health, promoting better sleep, controlling weight, and more. Along with workouts, fitness experts also push walking at least 8,000 to 10,000 steps every day. Ten squats every 45 minutes are equal to 10,000 steps per day. (Pixabay)

But did you know that, instead of just walking, if you also include squats in your regular fitness routine, you can promote longevity? Fitness coach Zarina Manaenkova, in an Instagram post shared on March 21, highlighted that doing squats every 45 minutes can be more beneficial than walking 10k steps. Here's how.

10 squats instead of 10k steps

In the post, captioned “10 squats instead of 10K steps,” Zarina highlighted that according to a recent study, doing ten squats every 45 minutes is equal to 10,000 steps per day.

She explained, “When your muscles actively contract, they produce very important compounds that influence your brain, metabolism, and even your fat-burning processes. Meanwhile, a simple walk does not have this effect. So, if you want to stay young, squat.”

The study

According to a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in April 2024, interrupting long periods of sitting with just 10 squats every 45 minutes significantly improves blood sugar control, even more than going for a single 30-minute walk.

It also found that any activity break lowered post-meal blood glucose compared with uninterrupted sitting. However, frequent short breaks (3-minute walks or squats every 45 minutes) were more effective than doing one longer 30-minute walk.

The superior effect was linked to higher muscle activation, indicating that the intensity at which one activates their muscles—more than the total energy spent—predicts better glucose control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

