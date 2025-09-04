Fitness coach says ‘only 25 out of 100 lose weight successfully’; shares how to lose kilos and keep it off for 10 years

During a weight loss journey, while short-term goals are easily achievable, maintaining your desired weight in the long run is what most people struggle with. In an Instagram post shared on September 3, Raj Ganpath, a fitness coach, talked about this weight loss struggle and suggested ways to achieve weight loss. While short-term weight loss goals can be achieved, maintaining weight is difficult. (Freepik)

How to lose weight?

In the video, the fitness coach quoted ‘interesting data on weight loss’ that he stated will certainly be useful if you're looking to lose weight in the short term and maintain it in the long term.

According to the coach, “If you look at global weight loss averages, among a hundred people in a three-month weight loss program, only about 25 to 40 of them lose weight successfully.”

But what is successful weight loss? He stated, “It is losing at least five percent of one's body weight. This means about 60 to 75 people are unable to lose even five percent of their body weight because they cannot make the necessary changes.”

However, if you want to be one of those 25 to 40 people who do lose weight successfully, you need to focus on the what: the information. It means educating yourself about “what to eat, what not to eat, what exercises to do: the specifics.”

How to maintain weight and keep it off for 10 years?

The fitness coach pointed out that after 1 year of weight loss completion, only 20 people are able to maintain their new weight. “The other 80 people end up gaining most or all of the weight back,” he highlighted.

However, if you want to be one of these 20 people, you need to focus on the how: the execution. It means now, you have to figure out how to make the weight loss a sustainable part of your life. He suggested, “Given your constraints and challenges, you need to focus on the how: the practical aspects of lifestyle change.”

Per the fitness coach, after 10 years, only about 5 to 10 people are able to maintain their new weight. “The other 90 to 95 people gain all the weight back. If you want to be one of these 5 to 10 people, you need to focus on the why: the motivation,” he added.

He pointed out that after maintaining a healthy lifestyle for 10 years, people have the information and know how to execute it, but now, they need to understand the why: the intrinsic motivation. He explained, “You need to see the big picture. If you can do that, then rest assured that you will maintain these habits, continue to progress, and there will be no stopping you.”

