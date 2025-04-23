Fitness coach shares 7 habits that are secretly killing your weight loss progress

Amaka is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos in just 4 months. Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, weight loss diet and workout tips on her Instagram profile. Amaka, on April 19, shared that we can do everything right, but some habits can make us lose our weight loss progress. Also read | Lost weight but still have belly fat? Nutritionist shares 5 reasons why it happens Amaka shared the sneaky habits that can ruin the progress we make in our weight loss journeys. (Freepik)

Amaka shared the sneaky habits that can ruin the progress we make in weight loss journey.

Snacking without tracking:

You might think that small handful of peanuts or a few crackers don’t count—but they do. These little bites can quietly pile on hundreds of calories and ruin your deficit, thereby damaging your progress.

Drinking your calories:

Juice, soda, alcohol, energy drinks, and even healthy smoothies can be packed with sugar and calories. Your body doesn’t register liquid calories the same way as food, so you’ll still feel hungry. Also read | Randeep Hooda opens up about losing 18 kg in just 28 days: 'There’s nothing better than fasting for weight loss'

Overeating healthy foods:

Avocados, peanut butter, granola, nuts, and olive oil are healthy but they’re also high in calories. Eating too much of them without portion control can push you out of deficit.

Eating out too often:

Restaurant meals are often cooked with extra oil, butter, and salt, making it hard to know how many calories you’re truly eating even when you choose the healthier option. It is necessary to limit your cheat meals.

Not measuring your portions:

Eyeballing your portions might seem fine, but most people underestimate how much they’re actually eating. A tablespoon of peanut butter could become 3 and that’s triple the calories. Controlling your portion is an important part of weight loss diet.

Thinking exercise cancels everything out:

You burn fewer calories during workouts than you think. Then people often reward themselves with food after workouts, thinking that they earned it, but this can cancel out the deficit completely. Also read | Want to lose weight? Nutritionist shares 6 daily habits that can help: Fast for 12 hours a day, keep your routine boring

Deep frying:

It adds a lot of extra calories to your food because oils are very high in calories. When you fry food, it soaks up the oil. This means your meal becomes way more fattening than it needs to be. Instead, try grilling, boiling, or using an air fryer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.