Fitness coach shares how men can 'fix weak chest in 40s': 'If you’re sick of looking soft...'

If you think getting in shape after 40 can be challenging, Nick Conaway, a US-based 'strength and fat loss coach for men over 40' wants to convince you that it's definitely achievable. He took to Instagram on June 9 to share a post targetting 'busy guys between the age of 35 and 50', and titled it: 'Fix your flat, weak chest in your 40s'. Also read | Men's health tips: Nutrition, diet plan for men after 40 Combine these exercises shared by Nick Conaway to create a well-rounded chest workout routine. (Instagram/Nick Conaway)

‘You don’t need to waste 90 minutes’

Nick wrote in his caption, “If your chest looks like a kicked-in birdcage and you’re tired of spinning your wheels in the gym — this is your wake-up call. You don’t need 9 different machines. You don’t need to waste 90 minutes. You need intensity, structure, and progression. Try this giant set... run it for 4 sets. Twice a week. Build the da** chest and stop wasting time. Drop a follow if you’re sick of looking soft.”

Here's what he suggested in the gym video:

Incline dumbbell presses to foot-elevated push-ups

1. “6 incline dumbbell presses (heavy, near failure): set a bench to 30 degree. Do six incline presses,” Nick said.

2. He added, “Drop bench flat, reduce weight 20 percent, hit 12 reps (controlled). Remember, this is not a race, so control the reps and control the results.”

3. “Finish with 18 foot-elevated pushups or go to failure,” Nick concluded.

What is incline dumbbell press?

The incline dumbbell press is a popular exercise for targeting the upper chest muscles. This exercise can help improve the overall development and shape of the chest muscles. The incline dumbbell press can help increase strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Click here to learn everything from how to perform the incline dumbbell press to what are the benefits of doing the incline dumbbell press?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.