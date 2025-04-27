Fitness coach shares 5-step 'blueprint to get lean, strong, disciplined in your 40s': 'Eat 3 big meals and 2 snacks'

By incorporating a healthy diet and workout routine into your lifestyle, you can improve your overall health and fitness, regardless of your age. If you think getting in shape after 40 can be challenging, Nick Conaway, a US-based 'strength and fat loss coach for men over 40' wants to convince you that it's definitely achievable with a combination of healthy habits, regular exercise, and a balanced lifestyle. Also read | Actor Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank' Engage in regular cardio activities like walking and running, eat protein-rich foods and focus on building muscle mass through exercises, according to fitness coach Nick Conaway. (Instagram/ Nick Conaway)

In an April 17 Instagram post on his account, The Fit Over 40 Man, Nick shared some tips to help you get started. He said, “Follow for the no-hack, no-excuse blueprint to get lean, strong, and disciplined in your 40s.”

He added, “Own everything. No excuses. You’re tired? So is everyone else. Show up anyway.” He also said, “Still got more in the tank? Then follow my 5-step no-BS system to get shredded in your 40s.”

So, what are his tips? According to Nick:

1. Win the morning

He said, “Train early. You’re more productive, focused, and consistent when you stop snoozing and start moving.”

2. Delay your first meal

Nick added, “Eat 4 hours after training. Not for fasting — for focus. You’ll have better control, more energy, and less mindless eating.”

3. Prioritise protein

He said, “3 big meals, 2 snacks. Keep it high-protein and simple. Build muscle, burn fat, stay full.”

4. Move more

“8,000+ steps a day. You’re probably hitting 4k. Bump it up. Consistency beats perfection,” Nick added.

5. Set a bedtime alarm

He said: “4 am wake-up means nothing if you’re scrolling till midnight. Poor sleep = low T, high cortisol, stalled results.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.