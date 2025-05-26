Fitness coach shares what happens if you don't strength train as a woman over 35: ‘Your future self will thank you’

Strength training has been reiterated time and again as one of the non-negotiables in your fitness routine, especially as you age, because it helps retain muscle mass. There’s a common belief that strength training makes women appear bulky, but that’s rooted in outdated myths. Women traditionally lean towards Pilates or cardio, but a fitness coach shares a reality check on why those alone might not be enough after 35. But only pilates and cardio won't get you anywhere. Strength training is important for a woman to retain muscle mass.(Shutterstock )

Tara LaFerrara, a strength and mobility coach who regularly shares fitness tips on Instagram, on May 22 offered some hard truths about why women over 35 need to lift weights more than ever.

What happens after 35?

After crossing the threshold of 35, women begin to notice changes in their bodies, like weakness or fatigue. But before you dismiss these as common signs of ageing, it’s time to think again. They can be reduced with the help of strength training.

Tara explained,“If you are a woman over 35 and you are not doing any sort of strength training, you are in for a rude awakening. I am talking about the moment that your body starts to slow down, get weaker and feel like you hurt more. Spoiler alert, it is not just ageing, it is muscle loss, and it starts way earlier than you think. After the age of 35, we start losing muscle every single year and that muscle is so important because it is your metabolism, your bone density, your energy and just the ability to bounce back when life throws things at you.”

Cardio or pilates- not enough to make the cut

Whether you are sweating it out with cardio or moving gracefully with pilates, while both have their benefits, it’s imperative to understand that they alone won’t do the job for you. In fact, you may even be falling behind, as pilates and cardio don’t target your muscle mass the way strength training does.

Tara elaborated on this and said,"Cardio is not enough, pilates is not enough, you need to lift, squat, push, pull, press. It's not about getting bulky and muscular. It is about getting strong enough to handle ageing at your own terms so if you are tired of feeling like your body is working against you, start working with it pick up some weights, your future self will thank you."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.