Fitness coach who dropped 10 kg shares 10 habits that look healthy but hamper your fat loss: 'Snacking on protein bars'

Aarja Bedi, an online fitness coach, underwent an impressive transformation, shedding 10 kilos through consistent effort and discipline. On her Instagram profile, she regularly shares personal anecdotes from her weight loss journey, highlighting the mistakes she made, lessons learned, and the strategies that truly worked for her. Know these 10 weight loss mistakes that can slow down your progress.(Freepik)

On June 27, Aarja posted about the importance of understanding which weight loss hacks actually deliver results and which ones may unknowingly stall your progress. “I used to think these were healthy habits… But they were quietly stalling my fat loss. And the crazy part? Most of them are still praised as fit girl moves. If you’re stuck even though you think you’re doing everything right, this might explain why,” she wrote.

Aarja noted down 10 weight loss mistakes that can slow down your progress:

1. Starting the day with fruit only

Felt light and clean but crashed her blood sugar and triggered cravings by noon.

2. Barely eating all day, then overeating at night

While this may look like a disciplined move, it can starve your body and lead to more cravings, making you settle for a binge.

3. Oats and peanut butter every morning

Seemed fit girl approved, but super calorie-dense and didn’t keep her full.

4. Snacking on protein bars and trail mix

Easy and high protein but added up fast and barely satisfied her.

5. Replacing meals with smoothies

Aarja drank her calories thinking it was smart but ended up hungrier and snacky after.

6. Trying to burn off food with workouts

Exercise is not punishment. This mindset made her hate training and obsessed over food.

7. Cutting all carbs completely

Cutting down carbs completely can lead to muscle loss. This can further damage your energy and mood.

8. Baking healthy desserts all the time

Just because it’s sugar-free doesn’t mean it’s calorie-free. And it kept her sweet tooth alive.

9. Training hard but sleeping 5 hours

You can’t out-train broken recovery. In weight loss, sleep is of primary importance. It helps regulate the body and rejuvenate it.

10. Obsessing over the scale daily

“It moved up and down like crazy. I didn’t realize I was making real progress till I stopped caring,” Aarja added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.