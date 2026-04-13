Fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 3 reasons why you are not losing weight despite putting in the effort

You’re eating clean, showing up for your workouts, and putting in the effort day after day – yet the scale refuses to budge. It’s one of the most frustrating parts of a weight loss journey, leaving you wondering what you might be doing wrong. The truth is, progress isn’t just about effort, but about understanding where things may be going off track. Identifying the exact reasons behind stalled weight loss can make all the difference in getting results that actually reflect your hard work.

Read more to find out where you might be going wrong in your weight loss journey!(Unsplash)

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Also Read | Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 3 ways to stay consistent with your workout routine

Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has outlined three key reasons why weight loss can stall – even when you feel like you’re putting in consistent effort. In an Instagram video shared on April 10, the fitness coach highlights, “If you feel like you're putting in the work, but you're not really losing weight, it is most probably because of one of these three reasons.”

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{{^usCountry}} Not meeting cumulative calorie deficits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not meeting cumulative calorie deficits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the key reasons you may not be losing weight – despite putting in consistent effort – is an inability to maintain a steady calorie deficit. While you might be following a calorie deficit diet in theory, failing to sustain it daily prevents the creation of a meaningful cumulative deficit over time. Raj explains that although some days you may eat less and stay more active, on other days you may unintentionally consume more, slipping into a calorie surplus. Over time, these fluctuations cancel each other out, making it harder to see any real progress on the scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the key reasons you may not be losing weight – despite putting in consistent effort – is an inability to maintain a steady calorie deficit. While you might be following a calorie deficit diet in theory, failing to sustain it daily prevents the creation of a meaningful cumulative deficit over time. Raj explains that although some days you may eat less and stay more active, on other days you may unintentionally consume more, slipping into a calorie surplus. Over time, these fluctuations cancel each other out, making it harder to see any real progress on the scale. {{/usCountry}}

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The fitness coach notes, “Number one, you are in a calorie deficit, but you are not in a cumulative calorie deficit. That means on some days you are indeed in a calorie deficit. You eat less, you move more, and you remember those days very well. And then on some other days, you're actually in a calorie surplus. You end up eating more than necessary. You don't move as much. And as a result, that calorie deficit and this calorie surplus balances things out and as a result you are in what we call a calorie balance and so your body weight does not change.”

Very low BMR

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) refers to the minimum number of calories your body needs to carry out essential, life-sustaining functions – such as breathing, circulation, and cell repair – while at complete rest. Raj highlights that a low BMR can often stem from overly restrictive dieting, where consistently undereating slows down your metabolism. Factors like poor sleep, lack of strength training, and underlying lifestyle or hormonal conditions – such as PCOS, perimenopause, or thyroid imbalances – can also contribute to a reduced metabolic rate, making weight loss more challenging.

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He explains, “Number two, your basal metabolic rate, your BMR is a little too low. This could happen if you're eating too less by depriving yourself or if you're not sleeping enough or if you're not exercising enough, especially strength training or if you're going through something like perimenopause, thyroid issues or PCOS. If this is the case, you need to focus primarily on improving your BMR and that will help you create the calorie deficit necessary to lose weight.”

Not eating less enough

Many people assume that simply eating clean and healthy is enough to lose weight. However, Raj points out that while nutritious foods certainly improve overall health, they don’t automatically lead to fat loss. To actually lose weight, you still need to be mindful of portion sizes and create a consistent calorie deficit – because even healthy foods, when eaten in excess, can hinder progress.

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He explains, “Number three, you are eating well, but you are not eating less enough. A lot of us think that eating healthy is enough to lose weight, but in reality, we need to eat foods that are rich in nutrients to become healthy, and we also need to eat less, so we are able to create that calorie deficit. It is always about creating that deficit, which is optimal, not too much, not too little. So, focus on eating the right foods at the right amount, and you will most definitely start losing weight.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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