Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 3 ways to stay consistent with your workout routine
Workout motivation does not remain the same every day, which is why adopting effective strategies to stay consistent matters. Raj shares 3 ways that help.
Fitness is rarely a linear journey. You may begin with a surge of motivation – feeling energised, disciplined, and ready to take on anything – but that momentum doesn’t always last. Progress can be slow, results may not show up on the scale right away, and on some days, simply showing up feels like a challenge. It’s in these moments that many people lose patience and, eventually, motivation. The real game-changer, however, isn’t motivation – it’s consistency. But how do you push yourself to stay on track, even when you don’t feel like it?
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Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, is sharing simple yet effective strategies to stay consistent with your workout routine. As the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, he outlines three key practices that can help you stick to a daily exercise schedule. In an Instagram video posted on March 26, he explains, “How do you become more consistent with exercise? It’s actually quite simple – you just have to do these three things.”
Have a plan
Raj emphasises the importance of having a clear, structured plan for your fitness routine. This includes setting a fixed timeframe for your workouts and assigning specific days of the week to exercise. He also advises being intentional about the type of workout you’ll do – whether it’s a strength training session or a cardio-focused day. Without a consistent routine to follow, he notes, you’re far more likely to lose momentum and give up early.
The fitness trainer explains, “On what days of the week are you going to exercise? When, on those days, are you going to exercise? What exactly are you going to do for your exercise? Be clear about it because if you have to decide this every day, if you're just going to take it as it comes, chances of you actually doing the work is very, very less. So have a plan and try and stick to it.”
Visualise yourself exercising
To keep your momentum going, Raj suggests an interesting technique: visualising your workout the night before. It takes just two minutes, but the key is to mentally walk yourself through the entire experience – how you’ll feel when you wake up, the first ten minutes of getting started, the rhythm you’ll find midway, and the sense of accomplishment once you finish. By imagining each stage in advance, you gain a clearer picture of what to expect, making it easier to follow through when the time comes.
The fitness coach explains, “On the night before, visualise yourself doing the exercise. Just take two minutes and imagine yourself doing it. The motions and the emotions. How will you feel when you wake up? How will you feel during the first ten minutes? Will you whine? Will you complain? Will you feel tight? Just imagine it. And how will you feel as you're doing the workout? And how will you feel once you finish the workout? Once you imagine all this, it becomes very very clear. The visualisation really helps you get it done.”
Have a backup plan too
Not every day feels the same, which is why having a backup plan is essential. Raj points out that your ideal workout routine works best when you’re well-rested and energised – but there will inevitably be days when you haven’t slept well or your schedule is packed. Instead of skipping exercise altogether, he suggests having an alternative plan in place, whether that’s a simple walk or a lighter workout session. The key is consistency – having a plan not just for your best days, but for the ones when you’re not feeling at your peak.
The fitness trainer elaborates, “Have a backup plan because the training plan works only when you wake up feeling great. But what happens if you wake up not feeling great? What happens if you don't sleep well? What happens if you have a busy day? Have a backup plan. Are you going to go for a walk? Are you going to do a lighter workout? Are you not going to work out at all? Or are you going to have a different workout? Have a plan, and try and stick to your plan when things go well. But when things don't go well, have a backup plan and resort to it.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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