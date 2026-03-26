How to get fit with ab rollers: Fitness experts explain the benefits of this simple tool to strengthen your core

You should also keep in mind that control is important while using this fitness tool. "Avoid arching your back. Stay consistent, but take it slow until you feel comfortable. Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase,” says fitness expert Wanita Ashok tells Health Shots.

If you're a beginner using an ab roller, learning how to use it correctly is important to avoid unwanted injuries and sprains. To start with, it is advisable to follow the basic technique. Only once you gain control and confidence over the ab roller, you can try multiple variations, demonstrated by several fitness experts online. Aman Puri shares a beginner-friendly ab roller routine:

“An ab wheel roller helps you strengthen your upper body muscles and lose fat. It primarily works on your core, which is why it’s called an abs wheel roller. However, it also targets other muscles: shoulders (traps), arms (triceps, biceps, and forearms), chest, back (upper and lower), abs and obliques, glutes, and thighs. There is a very small chance that your calves are also worked during some advanced versions of the abs wheel exercises,” fitness expert Aman Puri tells Health Shots .

An ab roller is a small, lightweight fitness device with a wheel and two handles. Its primary function is to engage the core muscles, particularly during a rolling motion where you extend your body forward and then return to a kneeling position.

If you want an affordable tool to build muscles along your spine, lats, delts, chest, biceps, and triceps, the ab roller can be one an exciting option. Ab rollers and core wheels are simple yet effective exercise tools that can help you strengthen your abs and improve your overall fitness. It can benefit athletes looking to boost performance, as well as anyone seeking better posture and support in everyday activities. Using the ab roller in your workout routine can lead to noticeable improvements, say experts.

The key point is that the more you stretch, the better your muscles will relax. "Keeping your muscles tight can make the exercise more effective. This helps strengthen your core and can even lead to a flat belly. At first, you may find it hard to stretch fully, and that’s okay. Just don’t push yourself too hard; focus on improving a little each day. Start with 10 to 15 stretches, then increase by 2 to 5. Aim to complete at least five sets,” fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar tells Health Shots.

What are the benefits of ab rollers? Ab rollers are not just a trendy piece of home gym equipment. When used correctly, they can help you build a stronger core at home. Do you want to know how ab rollers work?

Here are some of their benefits: Builds core strength: Ab rollers work your core muscles, including your lower back, abs, and sides. Regular use of this equipment can help you build a stronger, more stable core. Increases muscle activation: This equipment helps you activate more muscle fibre. This may help you build more muscle mass and strength. Improves posture: Using ab rollers regularly can help you build stronger core muscles, which may improve your posture. Helps improve stability and balance: Ab roller exercises engage your core muscles, helping you stay balanced. Over time, using this equipment can improve your balance and stability. Lowers the risk of injury: A strong core can help prevent injuries by reducing the need to bend and twist. Using ab rollers can strengthen your core, making it more resilient and helping to protect you from injury. How to buy an ab roller? If you've made up your mind about adding this equipment to your home fitness routine, you should know what to look for in an ab roller before making that investment.Here’s a simple guide to help you make a good choice.