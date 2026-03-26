How to get fit with ab rollers: Fitness experts explain the benefits of this simple tool to strengthen your core

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If you want an affordable tool to build muscles along your spine, lats, delts, chest, biceps, and triceps, the ab roller can be one an exciting option. Ab rollers and core wheels are simple yet effective exercise tools that can help you strengthen your abs and improve your overall fitness. It can benefit athletes looking to boost performance, as well as anyone seeking better posture and support in everyday activities. Using the ab roller in your workout routine can lead to noticeable improvements, say experts.
What is an ab roller?
An ab roller is a small, lightweight fitness device with a wheel and two handles. Its primary function is to engage the core muscles, particularly during a rolling motion where you extend your body forward and then return to a kneeling position.
“An ab wheel roller helps you strengthen your upper body muscles and lose fat. It primarily works on your core, which is why it’s called an abs wheel roller. However, it also targets other muscles: shoulders (traps), arms (triceps, biceps, and forearms), chest, back (upper and lower), abs and obliques, glutes, and thighs. There is a very small chance that your calves are also worked during some advanced versions of the abs wheel exercises,” fitness expert Aman Puri tells Health Shots.
How to use an ab roller correctly
If you're a beginner using an ab roller, learning how to use it correctly is important to avoid unwanted injuries and sprains. To start with, it is advisable to follow the basic technique. Only once you gain control and confidence over the ab roller, you can try multiple variations, demonstrated by several fitness experts online. Aman Puri shares a beginner-friendly ab roller routine:
Kneel on a mat and fold it so your roller won’t touch it. Put something under your knees to cushion and prevent slipping and rubbing. Make sure to lock your legs properly.
First, grip the abs wheel roller correctly. Keep your arms and back straight, and your core tight. Slowly roll the wheel forward and extend your upper body as far as you comfortably can.
When you reach your full stretch, take a deep breath and roll back to your starting position. Repeat this process.
You should also keep in mind that control is important while using this fitness tool. "Avoid arching your back. Stay consistent, but take it slow until you feel comfortable. Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase,” says fitness expert Wanita Ashok tells Health Shots.
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The key point is that the more you stretch, the better your muscles will relax. "Keeping your muscles tight can make the exercise more effective. This helps strengthen your core and can even lead to a flat belly. At first, you may find it hard to stretch fully, and that’s okay. Just don’t push yourself too hard; focus on improving a little each day. Start with 10 to 15 stretches, then increase by 2 to 5. Aim to complete at least five sets,” fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar tells Health Shots.
What are the benefits of ab rollers?
Ab rollers are not just a trendy piece of home gym equipment. When used correctly, they can help you build a stronger core at home. Do you want to know how ab rollers work?
Here are some of their benefits:
Builds core strength: Ab rollers work your core muscles, including your lower back, abs, and sides. Regular use of this equipment can help you build a stronger, more stable core.
Increases muscle activation: This equipment helps you activate more muscle fibre. This may help you build more muscle mass and strength.
Improves posture: Using ab rollers regularly can help you build stronger core muscles, which may improve your posture.
Helps improve stability and balance: Ab roller exercises engage your core muscles, helping you stay balanced. Over time, using this equipment can improve your balance and stability.
Lowers the risk of injury: A strong core can help prevent injuries by reducing the need to bend and twist. Using ab rollers can strengthen your core, making it more resilient and helping to protect you from injury.
How to buy an ab roller?
If you've made up your mind about adding this equipment to your home fitness routine, you should know what to look for in an ab roller before making that investment.Here’s a simple guide to help you make a good choice.
Understand your fitness goals: Are you a beginner looking to strengthen your core, or are you an experienced user aiming for advanced workouts? Your fitness level will determine which ab roller is best for you.
Wheel design: This equipment is compact and light, making it great for beginners. It offers less stability, which can help you engage your core more effectively. This product offers better balance and stability, making it suitable for all fitness levels, especially for advanced users.
Handle comfort: Choose handles made from non-slip, comfortable materials like foam or rubber. This helps you maintain a firm grip during exercises and lowers the chance of hand fatigue. Ergonomic handles can help reduce wrist strain, making it easier to perform exercises effectively.
Durability and quality: Pick an ab roller made from strong materials. A sturdy wheel and strong handles will handle intense workouts and last longer. Check the roller's weight limit. This is especially important if you weigh more or plan to do intense workouts.
Size and portability: If you have limited space, choose a lightweight ab roller that is easy to store. Some models can even fold for added convenience. If you travel a lot, consider a portable ab roller that fits easily in your luggage.
Additional features: Some ab rollers come with them. These bands help you perform a variety of exercises that target multiple muscle groups. Choose an ab roller with a non-slip base. This will help keep it stable while you use it, especially across different workout surfaces.
Price: Ab rollers come in a range of prices. First, decide your budget, then compare features to find the best value. Choose an ab roller that includes a warranty. This protects you against defects and ensures the product is reliable.
Read reviews: Check online reviews to see what other users think about the ab roller. Look for comments on how easy it is to use, how long it lasts, and how effective it is. This feedback can give you helpful tips from fitness fans and experts.
Commit to safety: If you're new to using the ab roller, take time to get familiar with it. Focus on your form and control to avoid getting hurt. Always ask a fitness expert if you have any questions.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More