Fitness trainer reveals how she lost belly fat through consistency; shares a simple meal plan to help you stay fit

Losing weight is never easy and needs consistency to achieve better results. Fitness trainer, nutrition coach, and kettlebell champ Anushka Singh shared a meal plan in an Instagram post dated May 1, 2026, that can help you lose belly fat. Here’s a breakdown of the meal plan:

30-day meal plan for weight loss(Unsplash)

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This is a 30-day meal plan you can follow to lose weight. Each meal is a combination of protein and fibre, which is neither boring nor unhealthy. She has customised the plan for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Vegetarian meal plan

Here's a breakdown of a vegetarian meal plan:

Day 1

Moong dal chilla + paneer

2 moong dal chillas stuffed with 60g paneer, green chutney, and cucumber slices

408 kcal | 26g protein | 7g fibre

Day 3

Rajma + brown rice

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{{^usCountry}} 1 katori rajma curry + 80g brown rice + onion-lemon salad + 200ml buttermilk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 katori rajma curry + 80g brown rice + onion-lemon salad + 200ml buttermilk {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 445 kcal | 22g protein | 11g fibre Day 5 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 445 kcal | 22g protein | 11g fibre Day 5 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soya chunks curry + roti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soya chunks curry + roti {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 40g soya chunks curry + 2 multigrain rotis + small bowl curd {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 40g soya chunks curry + 2 multigrain rotis + small bowl curd {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 465 kcal | 30g protein | 9g fibre Day 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 465 kcal | 30g protein | 9g fibre Day 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paneer paratha + curd {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paneer paratha + curd {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2 paneer stuffed parathas (50g paneer each) + 100g curd + chutney {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2 paneer stuffed parathas (50g paneer each) + 100g curd + chutney {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 428 kcal | 24g protein | 5g fibre Day 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 428 kcal | 24g protein | 5g fibre Day 9 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chhole + multigrain roti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chhole + multigrain roti {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 small katori chhole + 2 rotis + salad + 1 glass lassi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 small katori chhole + 2 rotis + salad + 1 glass lassi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 438 kcal | 21g protein | 12g fibre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 438 kcal | 21g protein | 12g fibre {{/usCountry}}

A meal rich in protein and fibre. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Day 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day 10 {{/usCountry}}

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Masoor dal + rice + sabzi

1 katori dal + 70 g rice + palak sabzi + papad

420 kcal | 18g protein | 10g fibre

Day 12

Sattu paratha + curd

2 stuffed parathas + 100g curd + onion rings

395 kcal | 19g protein | 8g fibre

Day 14

Besan chilla + curd

2 chillas with spinach + 100g curd + chutney

385 kcal | 20g protein | 7g fibre

Day 15

Quinoa veggie bowl

50g quinoa + 60g paneer + roasted veggies

398 kcal | 22g protein | 8g fibre

Day 17

Paneer bhurji + roti + dal

80g paneer bhurji + dal + 2 rotis

452 kcal | 28g protein | 7g fibre

Day 19

Mixed sprouts chaat

Moong + chana sprouts + 100g hung curd

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370 kcal | 22g protein | 13g fibre

Day 21

Tofu stir fry + roti

120g tofu + veggies + 2 rotis + curd

402 kcal | 23g protein | 7g fibre

Day 23

Lauki kofta + dal + roti

4 baked koftas + dal + roti

388 kcal | 17g protein | 10g fibre

Day 25

Paneer stuffed dosa

1 dosa + 70g paneer + sambhar

418 kcal | 22g protein | 8g fibre

Day 26

Black chana salad

Boiled kala chana + veggies + 100g curd

360 kcal | 20g protein | 14g fibre

Day 28

Paneer + oats cheela

Paneer bhurji + 2 oats cheela

480 kcal | 29g protein | 9g fibre

Day 30

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Curd quinoa bowl

40g quinoa + curd + cucumber + mint

348 kcal | 16g protein | 6g fibre

Non-Vegetarian meal plan

Here's a breakdown of non-vegetarian meal plan:

Day 2

Egg bhurji + multigrain roti

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3 eggs + 2 rotis + salad

420 kcal | 25g protein | 8g fibre

Day 4

Chicken salad bowl

120g grilled chicken + greens + chickpeas + dressing

390 kcal | 38g protein | 8g fibre

Day 13

Egg curry + rice

2 eggs + 80g rice + dal + raita

430 kcal | 27g protein | 6g fibre

Day 11

Chicken frankie roll

120g chicken + 2 rotis + chutney

455 kcal | 36g protein | 5g fibre

Day 16

Fish curry + roti

120g fish curry + 2 rotis

418 kcal | 34g protein | 4g fibre

Day 18

Chicken soup + toast

Chicken soup + toast + boiled egg

395 kcal | 35g protein | 9g fibre

Day 20

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Prawn masala + rice

100g prawns + 80g rice + dal

422 kcal | 32g protein | 5g fibre

Day 22

Egg paratha + raita

2 egg parathas + raita

418 kcal | 22g protein | 5g fibre

Day 24

Tandoori chicken + roti

150g chicken + roti + salad

410 kcal | 40g protein | 4g fibre

Day 27

Mutton keema + roti

60g keema + 2 rotis

440 kcal | 30g protein | 5g fibre

Day 29

Scrambled eggs + toast

3 eggs + toast + buttermilk

390 kcal | 26g protein | 6g fibre

Day 31

Chicken pulao

80g chicken + rice + raita

430 kcal | 33g protein | 4g fibre

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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