Fitness trainer reveals how she lost belly fat through consistency; shares a simple meal plan to help you stay fit
Here’s a breakdown of the meal plan shared by a fitness expert to lose that stubborn belly fat in a simple way.
Losing weight is never easy and needs consistency to achieve better results. Fitness trainer, nutrition coach, and kettlebell champ Anushka Singh shared a meal plan in an Instagram post dated May 1, 2026, that can help you lose belly fat. Here’s a breakdown of the meal plan:
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This is a 30-day meal plan you can follow to lose weight. Each meal is a combination of protein and fibre, which is neither boring nor unhealthy. She has customised the plan for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.
Vegetarian meal plan
Here's a breakdown of a vegetarian meal plan:
Day 1
Moong dal chilla + paneer
2 moong dal chillas stuffed with 60g paneer, green chutney, and cucumber slices
408 kcal | 26g protein | 7g fibre
Day 3
Rajma + brown rice
1 katori rajma curry + 80g brown rice + onion-lemon salad + 200ml buttermilk{{/usCountry}}
1 katori rajma curry + 80g brown rice + onion-lemon salad + 200ml buttermilk{{/usCountry}}
445 kcal | 22g protein | 11g fibre
Day 5{{/usCountry}}
445 kcal | 22g protein | 11g fibre
Day 5{{/usCountry}}
Soya chunks curry + roti{{/usCountry}}
Soya chunks curry + roti{{/usCountry}}
40g soya chunks curry + 2 multigrain rotis + small bowl curd{{/usCountry}}
40g soya chunks curry + 2 multigrain rotis + small bowl curd{{/usCountry}}
465 kcal | 30g protein | 9g fibre
Day 6{{/usCountry}}
465 kcal | 30g protein | 9g fibre
Day 6{{/usCountry}}
Paneer paratha + curd{{/usCountry}}
Paneer paratha + curd{{/usCountry}}
2 paneer stuffed parathas (50g paneer each) + 100g curd + chutney{{/usCountry}}
2 paneer stuffed parathas (50g paneer each) + 100g curd + chutney{{/usCountry}}
428 kcal | 24g protein | 5g fibre
Day 9{{/usCountry}}
428 kcal | 24g protein | 5g fibre
Day 9{{/usCountry}}
Chhole + multigrain roti{{/usCountry}}
Chhole + multigrain roti{{/usCountry}}
1 small katori chhole + 2 rotis + salad + 1 glass lassi{{/usCountry}}
1 small katori chhole + 2 rotis + salad + 1 glass lassi{{/usCountry}}
438 kcal | 21g protein | 12g fibre{{/usCountry}}
438 kcal | 21g protein | 12g fibre{{/usCountry}}
Day 10{{/usCountry}}
Day 10{{/usCountry}}
Masoor dal + rice + sabzi
1 katori dal + 70 g rice + palak sabzi + papad
420 kcal | 18g protein | 10g fibre
Day 12
Sattu paratha + curd
2 stuffed parathas + 100g curd + onion rings
395 kcal | 19g protein | 8g fibre
Day 14
Besan chilla + curd
2 chillas with spinach + 100g curd + chutney
385 kcal | 20g protein | 7g fibre
Day 15
Quinoa veggie bowl
50g quinoa + 60g paneer + roasted veggies
398 kcal | 22g protein | 8g fibre
Day 17
Paneer bhurji + roti + dal
80g paneer bhurji + dal + 2 rotis
452 kcal | 28g protein | 7g fibre
Day 19
Mixed sprouts chaat
Moong + chana sprouts + 100g hung curd
370 kcal | 22g protein | 13g fibre
Day 21
Tofu stir fry + roti
120g tofu + veggies + 2 rotis + curd
402 kcal | 23g protein | 7g fibre
Day 23
Lauki kofta + dal + roti
4 baked koftas + dal + roti
388 kcal | 17g protein | 10g fibre
Day 25
Paneer stuffed dosa
1 dosa + 70g paneer + sambhar
418 kcal | 22g protein | 8g fibre
Day 26
Black chana salad
Boiled kala chana + veggies + 100g curd
360 kcal | 20g protein | 14g fibre
Day 28
Paneer + oats cheela
Paneer bhurji + 2 oats cheela
480 kcal | 29g protein | 9g fibre
Day 30
Curd quinoa bowl
40g quinoa + curd + cucumber + mint
348 kcal | 16g protein | 6g fibre
Non-Vegetarian meal plan
Here's a breakdown of non-vegetarian meal plan:
Day 2
Egg bhurji + multigrain roti
3 eggs + 2 rotis + salad
420 kcal | 25g protein | 8g fibre
Day 4
Chicken salad bowl
120g grilled chicken + greens + chickpeas + dressing
390 kcal | 38g protein | 8g fibre
Day 13
Egg curry + rice
2 eggs + 80g rice + dal + raita
430 kcal | 27g protein | 6g fibre
Day 11
Chicken frankie roll
120g chicken + 2 rotis + chutney
455 kcal | 36g protein | 5g fibre
Day 16
Fish curry + roti
120g fish curry + 2 rotis
418 kcal | 34g protein | 4g fibre
Day 18
Chicken soup + toast
Chicken soup + toast + boiled egg
395 kcal | 35g protein | 9g fibre
Day 20
Prawn masala + rice
100g prawns + 80g rice + dal
422 kcal | 32g protein | 5g fibre
Day 22
Egg paratha + raita
2 egg parathas + raita
418 kcal | 22g protein | 5g fibre
Day 24
Tandoori chicken + roti
150g chicken + roti + salad
410 kcal | 40g protein | 4g fibre
Day 27
Mutton keema + roti
60g keema + 2 rotis
440 kcal | 30g protein | 5g fibre
Day 29
Scrambled eggs + toast
3 eggs + toast + buttermilk
390 kcal | 26g protein | 6g fibre
Day 31
Chicken pulao
80g chicken + rice + raita
430 kcal | 33g protein | 4g fibre
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