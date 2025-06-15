Fitness trainer shares simple 10-minute home workout to tone your flabby arms: 'You don’t need a gym'

Are you worried about your arm jiggling every time you wave? Whether you're prepping for a sleeveless season or just want to feel stronger, toning your arms doesn't have to mean endless hours at the gym. Fat loss specialist Patrick Hong shared in his June 10 post a simple and effective 10-minute workout you can do anywhere to get sculpted arms. (Also read: What women should really eat: Nutritionist busts 16 common diet and weight loss myths every woman should know ) Sculpt your arms with Patrick Hong's 10-minute no-gym workout.(Freepik)

Let’s take a look at Patrick’s 10-minute upper body workout that requires no gym or push-ups.

1. Arm circles – 30 sec forward, 30 sec backwards

Start with arm circles to warm up your shoulders and get the blood flowing. Stand tall, extend your arms out to the sides, and make small controlled circles forward for 30 seconds, then switch directions for 30 seconds.

2. Triceps bench dips – 10–12 reps

Find a sturdy bench, chair, or low table.

Beginner: Bend your knees and keep your feet close to the bench.

Advanced: Extend your legs straight to increase resistance and make your arms work harder.

Lower your body by bending your elbows, then press back up, great for building triceps strength.

3. Wall push-ups – 10 reps

Stand facing a wall, hands shoulder-width apart at chest level.

Step back slightly and perform push-ups against the wall.

Perfect for beginners or those avoiding traditional floor push-ups, targets chest, shoulders, and triceps with less strain.

4. Overhead extensions – 12 reps

Grab a dumbbell or even a full water bottle.

Hold it with both hands behind your head and extend your arms straight up.

Keep your elbows close to your ears. This isolates and strengthens the triceps.

Patrick recommends repeating the entire circuit 2–3 times.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.