From chewing gum to the 321 rule: Man shares unusual weight loss tips that actually worked

Weight loss is a long journey that involves everything from eating right to doing cardio and strength training. There is a lot of advice on the internet on how to lose weight, what to eat, how to eat, when to eat, what exercises to do, and what not to do. Amidst these practical tips, Kuwar Kapur shared some strange suggestions that helped him lose around 60 kgs naturally. In his Instagram post dated April 4, 2026, he mentioned that he went from 142 kg to 80 kg doing regular exercises, eating right, and following these strange fitness hacks. Here’s the breakdown of the strange tips that helped me lose weight.

Man shares strange hacks to lose weight.(fitnessbykuwar/Instagram/Unsplash)

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1. Drinking diet soda

Diet Coke, soda, cold drinks, and any other sugary beverages are strictly avoided during a weight loss journey, but Kuwar highlighted that drinking diet soda with your meal can keep you full for a longer time. He suggests choosing the one which has no calories, and it tastes exactly the same as a normal fizzy drink.

2. Chewing sugar-free gum

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{{^usCountry}} It might sound weird that chewing sugar-free gum after meals tricks your brain into thinking you’re still eating. This reduces cravings and keeps you away from snacking on unnecessary calories that slow fat loss. 3. Protein first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It might sound weird that chewing sugar-free gum after meals tricks your brain into thinking you’re still eating. This reduces cravings and keeps you away from snacking on unnecessary calories that slow fat loss. 3. Protein first {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Putting protein on priority is not a strange hack. It’s a necessity if you are trying to lose weight. Kuwar mentioned that you should always add protein to your plate first when making up a plate for yourself, then come carbs and fats. Additionally, make sure your plate is filled with some veggies. 4. Tee maxing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Putting protein on priority is not a strange hack. It’s a necessity if you are trying to lose weight. Kuwar mentioned that you should always add protein to your plate first when making up a plate for yourself, then come carbs and fats. Additionally, make sure your plate is filled with some veggies. 4. Tee maxing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fidgeting more throughout the day like bouncing your leg or pacing while on the phone, can burn extra calories without you realizing it and adds up faster than you think. 5. Stand more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fidgeting more throughout the day like bouncing your leg or pacing while on the phone, can burn extra calories without you realizing it and adds up faster than you think. 5. Stand more {{/usCountry}}

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According to Kuwar, literally just standing for half of your screen time forces your body to use more energy than sitting, and this small increase in daily calorie burn consistently helps over time.

6. The 321 Rule

This 3-2-1 rule helped Kuwar shed fat more sustainably. He recommends finishing your last meal three hours before bed gives your digestive system time to clear and helps reduce late-night snacking which can slow progress. Two hours for water and one hour for screentime.

7. Digestion walks

Doing a five minute brisk walk right after your meals helps your body shuttle carbs into muscles instead of storing them and keeps your blood sugar more stable.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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