From chewing gum to the 321 rule: Man shares unusual weight loss tips that actually worked
From chewing sugar free gums to drinking diet soda, these strange hacks actually helped a man lose weight.
Weight loss is a long journey that involves everything from eating right to doing cardio and strength training. There is a lot of advice on the internet on how to lose weight, what to eat, how to eat, when to eat, what exercises to do, and what not to do. Amidst these practical tips, Kuwar Kapur shared some strange suggestions that helped him lose around 60 kgs naturally. In his Instagram post dated April 4, 2026, he mentioned that he went from 142 kg to 80 kg doing regular exercises, eating right, and following these strange fitness hacks. Here’s the breakdown of the strange tips that helped me lose weight.
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1. Drinking diet soda
Diet Coke, soda, cold drinks, and any other sugary beverages are strictly avoided during a weight loss journey, but Kuwar highlighted that drinking diet soda with your meal can keep you full for a longer time. He suggests choosing the one which has no calories, and it tastes exactly the same as a normal fizzy drink.
2. Chewing sugar-free gum
It might sound weird that chewing sugar-free gum after meals tricks your brain into thinking you’re still eating. This reduces cravings and keeps you away from snacking on unnecessary calories that slow fat loss.
3. Protein first{{/usCountry}}
It might sound weird that chewing sugar-free gum after meals tricks your brain into thinking you’re still eating. This reduces cravings and keeps you away from snacking on unnecessary calories that slow fat loss.
3. Protein first{{/usCountry}}
Putting protein on priority is not a strange hack. It’s a necessity if you are trying to lose weight. Kuwar mentioned that you should always add protein to your plate first when making up a plate for yourself, then come carbs and fats. Additionally, make sure your plate is filled with some veggies.
4. Tee maxing{{/usCountry}}
Putting protein on priority is not a strange hack. It’s a necessity if you are trying to lose weight. Kuwar mentioned that you should always add protein to your plate first when making up a plate for yourself, then come carbs and fats. Additionally, make sure your plate is filled with some veggies.
4. Tee maxing{{/usCountry}}
Fidgeting more throughout the day like bouncing your leg or pacing while on the phone, can burn extra calories without you realizing it and adds up faster than you think.
5. Stand more{{/usCountry}}
Fidgeting more throughout the day like bouncing your leg or pacing while on the phone, can burn extra calories without you realizing it and adds up faster than you think.
5. Stand more{{/usCountry}}
According to Kuwar, literally just standing for half of your screen time forces your body to use more energy than sitting, and this small increase in daily calorie burn consistently helps over time.
6. The 321 Rule
This 3-2-1 rule helped Kuwar shed fat more sustainably. He recommends finishing your last meal three hours before bed gives your digestive system time to clear and helps reduce late-night snacking which can slow progress. Two hours for water and one hour for screentime.
7. Digestion walks
Doing a five minute brisk walk right after your meals helps your body shuttle carbs into muscles instead of storing them and keeps your blood sugar more stable.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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