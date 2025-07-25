Endocrinologist warns snacking on ‘samosas, cookies and cold drinks’ during work hours fuels weight gain, early diabetes

Reaching for chips or cookies during work hours may seem harmless, but it could be doing more damage than you think. Dr Shehla Shaikh, Consultant Endocrinologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle how constant, mindless snacking at your desk can fuel weight gain and increase your risk of developing early-onset diabetes. (Also read: Cardiologist explains the right way to monitor blood pressure at home: ‘Even small factors can change reading by 10%’ ) Mindless snacking at work can lead to weight gain and diabetes risk.(Freepik)

1. Snacking isn't the enemy, but what you snack on matters

Office snacking is blamed, but it's not the cause of obesity or diabetes. They are multi-factorial. But if snacks are samosas, cookies, sugary drinks, and packaged trash, they do add extra calories.

2. High-calorie foods can quietly tip the scale

Munching on calorie-dense foods at work between meals accumulates rapidly. These foods are likely to lead to weight gain and unstable blood sugar, especially when they are consumed absentmindedly.

Choosing healthy snacks over junk food can improve workplace energy and health.

3. Healthy alternatives can make big difference

Replace junk food with high-protein foods like boiled eggs, sprouts, nuts, fruits, or whole-grain foods. Replace colas and sweetened drinks with green tea, lemon water, or buttermilk.

4. Endless access to food prompts emotional eating

The easy availability of food in the office activates the brain's reward circuitry, making us munch out of pleasure rather than hunger, this hedonic eating typically leads to overeating.

5. Intelligent snacking enhances concentration and productivity

A midday snack break is not entirely bad. Consuming the right type of food at the right time can assist in keeping energy and concentration intact after working for long hours. In the case of individuals with diabetes, snacking every 2–3 hours prevents hypoglycemia.

6. Office culture needs a nutrition upgrade

Workplaces must take stock of what they are offering. Small changes, like offering healthy options and placing calorie counts near food, will get employees making better choices.

Workplaces should provide healthier snack options and calorie counts to encourage better eating habits among employees.(Freepik)

7. Healthy food isn't always expensive or difficult to prepare

There's a myth floating around that healthy food is pricier or more difficult to prepare. Nope. Simple fruits such as apples or oranges are typically less expensive and better than chips or cookies.

8. Pair snacks with movement for extra bonus

Welcome short walks or easy stretching after snack time. Even 1,000 steps following a snack, or standing up and moving the arms about for five minutes, will relax digestion and drive away lethargy.

"Office snacks are your enemy or your friend. It's a matter of what you are eating, how often, and whether you exercise afterwards. With no more than a few tweaks, the snacking culture in the office can be your ally, not the devil in disguise," concludes Dr Shaikh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.