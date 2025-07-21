Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Cardiologist explains the right way to monitor blood pressure at home: ‘Even small factors can change reading by 10%’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 08:51 pm IST

Cardiologist Dr Danielle Belardo shares easy tips to help you check your blood pressure accurately at home and avoid common mistakes during monitoring.

Keeping track of your blood pressure at home can be a great way to stay on top of your heart health, especially if you're managing hypertension or other cardiovascular conditions. But are you doing it the right way? Cardiologist Danielle Belardo shares in her November 1, 2024 Instagram post some simple tips to help you check your blood pressure accurately at home and avoid common mistakes. (Also read: Cardiologist explains how a simple blood test can predict heart attack risk years in advance: ‘Before symptoms appear…’ )

Cardiologist shares essential tips for home blood pressure checks.(Shutterstock)
Cardiologist shares essential tips for home blood pressure checks.(Shutterstock)

"Let's discuss home blood pressure monitoring. How do we ensure patients get the best readings? Preparation, arm position, and other small factors can change your BP reading by 10% or more," Dr Danielle explained in her post. Here's everything she recommends:

How to choose the right device

  • Use a brachial (upper arm) cuff – it's more accurate than wrist cuffs.
  • Avoid manual (auscultatory) devices unless you're trained; automated monitors are more reliable for at-home use.
  • Get a monitor with memory – look for a device that stores your readings or connects to your phone via Bluetooth.
  • Cuff size matters – make sure the cuff fits your arm correctly for accurate readings.
  • Verify your device – take it to your doctor's clinic or pharmacy to compare its readings with their equipment.

Before you check your BP

  • Avoid smoking, caffeine, or exercise 30 minutes before.
  • Rest quietly for 5 minutes before measuring.

Sit correctly

  • Sit with your back straight and supported.
  • Keep feet flat on the ground, legs uncrossed.
  • Rest your arm on a flat surface, keeping the upper arm at heart level.

How and when to take readings

  • Place the cuff on your bare upper arm, about an inch above your elbow crease.
  • Take at least two readings, one minute apart.
  • Measure once in the morning (before medications) and once at night (before dinner).
  • Track your BP daily, or even twice a day if advised.

Bring your device and readings to your doctor

  • This helps your doctor make more accurate treatment decisions.
  • It also helps distinguish between true hypertension, masked hypertension, and white coat hypertension.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
