Fitness coach shares 6 small changes to your meals for faster weight loss: ‘Cut out snacking, stick to 2-3 meals a day'

Struggling to see results despite eating healthy? According to fitness coach Raj Ganpath, it's not always about eating less, but eating smarter. In his July 17 Instagram post, he shared 6 simple yet powerful tweaks you can make to your daily meals to boost metabolism, control cravings, and fuel your fitness goals without feeling deprived. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 'easiest plan' to lose 15 kg in 30 days without any crash diets: ‘Eat 2 big meals, 1 light snack’ ) Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares tips on eating smart to boost metabolism and fuel fitness goals. (Freepik)

1. Prioritise protein and veggies

"The simplest one is to make sure there's some form of protein and some form of vegetable in every meal. Don't overthink it, it doesn't need to be fancy. Keep it as simple as possible, however much you can, whatever you can, just ensure you're adding some vegetables and protein. Just make sure they're not oily, creamy, fried, or rich. If you can do this consistently, you'll naturally get most of the nutrients you need and eat fewer calories overall," says Raj.

2. Slow down while eating

Raj explains, "Irrespective of what, when, or where you eat, eat slowly. When you eat fast, you tend to overconsume food and calories. Eating slowly keeps you in control, helps you stay aware, and reduces the chances of overeating."

3. Don't let yourself get extremely hungry

"Make sure you don't reach a point where you're extremely hungry before your meal. Space your meals well. If you wait too long and feel starving, you'll likely eat whatever you can find and overeat. Instead, eat before you get too hungry, this way, you'll stay in control, make better choices, and know when to stop," Raj suggests.

4. Reduce meal frequency

"Given today's lifestyle, the more often you eat, the more chances you give yourself to make mistakes and overeat. So, cut out the snacks, grazing, and random eating, just stick to meals," says Raj. He adds, "For most people, 2-3 meals a day are more than enough."

5. Avoid overeating

"This is actually very important. If you follow this one simple rule, you can eat pretty much whatever you want: broccoli, burgers, pizzas, chocolates, ice cream, anything. As long as you don't overdo it, you're good to go. So, no matter what you're eating, make sure you don't overeat," Raj advises.

6. Don't dwell on mistakes

"If you make a mistake, or rather, when you make a mistake, don't dwell on it. Move on. Don't overthink, and definitely don't beat yourself up. Just remember: your next meal is just a few hours away. Acknowledge the mistake, accept it, and plan to do better with your next meal," Raj says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.