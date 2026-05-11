Nutritionist shares 7-day high-protein vegetarian dinner plan: Chickpea salad to quinoa paneer bowl
Here’s a nutritionist's high-protein vegetarian dinner plan you could follow for weight loss – each option contains 30 gram protein and is under 400 calories.
Weight loss is a process where diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes all work together to bring the desired results. However, diet plays a major role in accelerating the process and making the results quicker and easier. Peehu, a fitness nutritionist, shared high-protein dinner options in an Instagram post dated April 6, 2026, that you can consider during your weight loss journey.
Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts
She highlighted that many people either eat too many carbs at night or don’t get enough protein, which leads to cravings and poor recovery. Each of the dinner options she shared contains 30g of protein per meal and is under 400 calories. The best part is that no fancy ingredients are required to prepare these meals.
1. Chickpea salad
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Calories: 350-380 kcal{{/usCountry}}
Calories: 350-380 kcal{{/usCountry}}
Protein: 28-30g{{/usCountry}}
Protein: 28-30g{{/usCountry}}
Carbs: 35-40g{{/usCountry}}
Carbs: 35-40g{{/usCountry}}
Fat: 10-12g{{/usCountry}}
Fat: 10-12g{{/usCountry}}
Fibre: 10g
Ingredients
- Boiled chickpeas (1 cup)
- Low-fat paneer / Tofu (50-75g)
- Cucumber + tomato (chopped)
- Lemon juice
- Salt + pepper
- Roasted jeera powder
- Fresh coriander
Fibre: 10g
Ingredients
- Boiled chickpeas (1 cup)
- Low-fat paneer / Tofu (50-75g)
- Cucumber + tomato (chopped)
- Lemon juice
- Salt + pepper
- Roasted jeera powder
- Fresh coriander
This high-protein salad keeps you full, promotes digestion, is low in calories, and is fat-loss friendly.
2. Palak paneer rice bowl{{/usCountry}}
This high-protein salad keeps you full, promotes digestion, is low in calories, and is fat-loss friendly.
2. Palak paneer rice bowl{{/usCountry}}
Calories: 360-390 Kcal{{/usCountry}}
Calories: 360-390 Kcal{{/usCountry}}
Protein: 30g{{/usCountry}}
Protein: 30g{{/usCountry}}
Carbs: 40-45g{{/usCountry}}
Carbs: 40-45g{{/usCountry}}
Fat: 10-12g{{/usCountry}}
Fat: 10-12g{{/usCountry}}
Fibre: 6-8g
Ingredients
- Brown rice (¾ cup cooked)
- Palak (spinach)
- Paneer (75-100g)
- Garlic, onion, green chilli
- Jeera
- Haldi, dhania powder
- Salt + pepper
- Lemon juice (optional)
Fibre: 6-8g
Ingredients
- Brown rice (¾ cup cooked)
- Palak (spinach)
- Paneer (75-100g)
- Garlic, onion, green chilli
- Jeera
- Haldi, dhania powder
- Salt + pepper
- Lemon juice (optional)
This bowl is rich in protein, iron and fibre, supports muscles, promotes digestion, and ensures sustained energy.{{/usCountry}}
This bowl is rich in protein, iron and fibre, supports muscles, promotes digestion, and ensures sustained energy.{{/usCountry}}
3. High protein pasta salad{{/usCountry}}
3. High protein pasta salad{{/usCountry}}
Calories: 350-400 Kcal
Protein: 28-30g
Carbs: 40-45g
Fat: 10-12g
Fibre: 8g
Ingredients
- Whole wheat pasta (1 cup cooked)
- Boiled chickpeas 1/2 cup
- Low-fat paneer / Tofu (75g)
- Cherry tomatoes
- Cucumber
- Bell peppers
- Red onion
- Olive oil (1 Tsp)
- Lemon juice
- Italian herbs / Oregano
- Salt and black pepper
- Fresh basil or parsley
4. Grilled tofu + Vegetable soup
Calories: 300-350 Kcal
Protein: 30g
Carbs: 25-30g
Fat: 10-12g
Fibre: 8g
Ingredients
Grilled tofu:
- Tofu (150g)
- Olive oil (1 Tsp)
- Garlic powder
- Black pepper
- Salt
- Mixed herbs / chilli flakes
Vegetable soup:
- Carrot, beans, cabbage, zucchini
- Garlic, onion
- Black pepper
- Salt
- Vegetable stock / water
5. Quinoa paneer bowl
Calories: 350-380 Kcal
Protein: 28-30g
Carbs:30-35g
Fat: 10g
Ingredients
- Quinoa (¾ cup cooked)
- Paneer (100g)
- Spinach / broccoli
- Bell peppers
- Garlic + chilli flakes
- Olive oil (1 Tsp)
- Lemon juice
- Salt and pepper
- Fresh coriander
6. Black chana soup with paneer cubes
Calories: 280-330 Kcal
Protein: 22-25g
Carbs: 25-30g
Fat: 6-8g
Fibre: 8-10g
Ingredients
- Black Chana (1⁄2 cup cooked)
- Paneer (80-100g)
- Onion
- Tomato
- Carrot
- Celery / Spinach
- Garlic
- Black pepper
- Cumin powder
- Olive oil (1 Tsp)
- Lemon juice salt
- Fresh coriander
7. Roti with paneer bhurji and Greek yoghurt salad
Calories: 350-400 kcal
Protein: 28-32g
Carbs: 30-35g
Fat: 10-12g
Fibre: 6-8g
Ingredients
Paneer bhurji:
- Paneer (100g)
- Onion
- Tomato
- Green chilli
- Turmeric
- Red Chilli powder
- Cumin powder
- Garam masala
- Salt
- Coriander leaves
- Olive oil (1 Tsp)
Greek yoghurt salad:
- Greek yoghurt (1⁄2 Cup)
- Cucumber
- Tomato
- Onion
- Salt and pepper
- Oregano/Herbs
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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