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Nutritionist shares 7-day high-protein vegetarian dinner plan: Chickpea salad to quinoa paneer bowl

Here’s a nutritionist's high-protein vegetarian dinner plan you could follow for weight loss – each option contains 30 gram protein and is under 400 calories.

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:15 am IST
By Anukriti Srivastava
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Weight loss is a process where diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes all work together to bring the desired results. However, diet plays a major role in accelerating the process and making the results quicker and easier. Peehu, a fitness nutritionist, shared high-protein dinner options in an Instagram post dated April 6, 2026, that you can consider during your weight loss journey.

One week dinner options for vegetarians for weight loss.(Unsplash)

​Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts

She highlighted that many people either eat too many carbs at night or don’t get enough protein, which leads to cravings and poor recovery. Each of the dinner options she shared contains 30g of protein per meal and is under 400 calories. The best part is that no fancy ingredients are required to prepare these meals.

1. Chickpea salad

High protein pasta salad (Pexel)

Calories: 350-400 Kcal

Protein: 28-30g

Carbs: 40-45g

Fat: 10-12g

Fibre: 8g

Ingredients

  • Whole wheat pasta (1 cup cooked)
  • Boiled chickpeas 1/2 cup
  • Low-fat paneer / Tofu (75g)
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Cucumber
  • Bell peppers
  • Red onion
  • Olive oil (1 Tsp)
  • Lemon juice
  • Italian herbs / Oregano
  • Salt and black pepper
  • Fresh basil or parsley

4. Grilled tofu + Vegetable soup

Calories: 300-350 Kcal

Protein: 30g

Carbs: 25-30g

Fat: 10-12g

Fibre: 8g

Ingredients

Grilled tofu:

  • Tofu (150g)
  • Olive oil (1 Tsp)
  • Garlic powder
  • Black pepper
  • Salt
  • Mixed herbs / chilli flakes

Vegetable soup:

  • Carrot, beans, cabbage, zucchini
  • Garlic, onion
  • Black pepper
  • Salt
  • Vegetable stock / water

5. Quinoa paneer bowl

Calories: 350-380 Kcal

Protein: 28-30g

Carbs:30-35g

Fat: 10g

Ingredients

  • Quinoa (¾ cup cooked)
  • Paneer (100g)
  • Spinach / broccoli
  • Bell peppers
  • Garlic + chilli flakes
  • Olive oil (1 Tsp)
  • Lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper
  • Fresh coriander

6. Black chana soup with paneer cubes

Calories: 280-330 Kcal

Protein: 22-25g

Carbs: 25-30g

Fat: 6-8g

Fibre: 8-10g

Ingredients

  • Black Chana (1⁄2 cup cooked)
  • Paneer (80-100g)
  • Onion
  • Tomato
  • Carrot
  • Celery / Spinach
  • Garlic
  • Black pepper
  • Cumin powder
  • Olive oil (1 Tsp)
  • Lemon juice salt
  • Fresh coriander

7. Roti with paneer bhurji and Greek yoghurt salad

Calories: 350-400 kcal

Protein: 28-32g

Carbs: 30-35g

Fat: 10-12g

Fibre: 6-8g

Ingredients

Paneer bhurji:

  • Paneer (100g)
  • Onion
  • Tomato
  • Green chilli
  • Turmeric
  • Red Chilli powder
  • Cumin powder
  • Garam masala
  • Salt
  • Coriander leaves
  • Olive oil (1 Tsp)

Greek yoghurt salad:

  • Greek yoghurt (1⁄2 Cup)
  • Cucumber
  • Tomato
  • Onion
  • Salt and pepper
  • Oregano/Herbs

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava

Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.

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