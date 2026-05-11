Nutritionist shares 7-day high-protein vegetarian dinner plan: Chickpea salad to quinoa paneer bowl

Weight loss is a process where diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes all work together to bring the desired results. However, diet plays a major role in accelerating the process and making the results quicker and easier. Peehu, a fitness nutritionist, shared high-protein dinner options in an Instagram post dated April 6, 2026, that you can consider during your weight loss journey.

One week dinner options for vegetarians for weight loss.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts

She highlighted that many people either eat too many carbs at night or don’t get enough protein, which leads to cravings and poor recovery. Each of the dinner options she shared contains 30g of protein per meal and is under 400 calories. The best part is that no fancy ingredients are required to prepare these meals.

1. Chickpea salad

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{{^usCountry}} Calories: 350-380 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calories: 350-380 kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protein: 28-30g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein: 28-30g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carbs: 35-40g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carbs: 35-40g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fat: 10-12g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fat: 10-12g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fibre: 10g Ingredients Boiled chickpeas (1 cup)

chickpeas (1 cup) Low-fat paneer / Tofu (50-75g)

Cucumber + tomato (chopped)

Lemon juice

Salt + pepper

Roasted jeera powder

Fresh coriander {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fibre: 10g Ingredients Boiled chickpeas (1 cup)

chickpeas (1 cup) Low-fat paneer / Tofu (50-75g)

Cucumber + tomato (chopped)

Lemon juice

Salt + pepper

Roasted jeera powder

Fresh coriander {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This high-protein salad keeps you full, promotes digestion, is low in calories, and is fat-loss friendly. 2. Palak paneer rice bowl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This high-protein salad keeps you full, promotes digestion, is low in calories, and is fat-loss friendly. 2. Palak paneer rice bowl {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calories: 360-390 Kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calories: 360-390 Kcal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protein: 30g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein: 30g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carbs: 40-45g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carbs: 40-45g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fat: 10-12g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fat: 10-12g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fibre: 6-8g Ingredients Brown rice (¾ cup cooked)

Palak (spinach)

Paneer (75-100g)

Garlic, onion, green chilli

Jeera

Haldi, dhania powder

Salt + pepper

Lemon juice (optional) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fibre: 6-8g Ingredients Brown rice (¾ cup cooked)

Palak (spinach)

Paneer (75-100g)

Garlic, onion, green chilli

Jeera

Haldi, dhania powder

Salt + pepper

Lemon juice (optional) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This bowl is rich in protein, iron and fibre, supports muscles, promotes digestion, and ensures sustained energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This bowl is rich in protein, iron and fibre, supports muscles, promotes digestion, and ensures sustained energy. {{/usCountry}}

High protein pasta salad (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. High protein pasta salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. High protein pasta salad {{/usCountry}}

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Calories: 350-400 Kcal

Protein: 28-30g

Carbs: 40-45g

Fat: 10-12g

Fibre: 8g

Ingredients

Whole wheat pasta (1 cup cooked)

Boiled chickpeas 1/2 cup

Low-fat paneer / Tofu (75g)

Cherry tomatoes

Cucumber

Bell peppers

Red onion

Olive oil (1 Tsp)

Lemon juice

Italian herbs / Oregano

Salt and black pepper

Fresh basil or parsley

4. Grilled tofu + Vegetable soup

Calories: 300-350 Kcal

Protein: 30g

Carbs: 25-30g

Fat: 10-12g

Fibre: 8g

Ingredients

Grilled tofu:

Tofu (150g)

Olive oil (1 Tsp)

Garlic powder

Black pepper

Salt

Mixed herbs / chilli flakes

Vegetable soup:

Carrot, beans, cabbage, zucchini

zucchini Garlic, onion

Black pepper

Salt

Vegetable stock / water

5. Quinoa paneer bowl

Calories: 350-380 Kcal

Protein: 28-30g

Carbs:30-35g

Fat: 10g

Ingredients

Quinoa (¾ cup cooked)

Paneer (100g)

Spinach / broccoli

Bell peppers

Garlic + chilli flakes

Olive oil (1 Tsp)

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Fresh coriander

6. Black chana soup with paneer cubes

Calories: 280-330 Kcal

Protein: 22-25g

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Carbs: 25-30g

Fat: 6-8g

Fibre: 8-10g

Ingredients

Black Chana (1⁄2 cup cooked)

Paneer (80-100g)

Onion

Tomato

Carrot

Celery / Spinach

Garlic

Black pepper

Cumin powder

Olive oil (1 Tsp)

Lemon juice salt

Fresh coriander

7. Roti with paneer bhurji and Greek yoghurt salad

Calories: 350-400 kcal

Protein: 28-32g

Carbs: 30-35g

Fat: 10-12g

Fibre: 6-8g

Ingredients

Paneer bhurji:

Paneer (100g)

Onion

Tomato

Green chilli

Turmeric

Red Chilli powder

Cumin powder

Garam masala

Salt

Coriander leaves

Olive oil (1 Tsp)

Greek yoghurt salad:

Greek yoghurt (1⁄2 Cup)

yoghurt (1⁄2 Cup) Cucumber

Tomato

Onion

Salt and pepper

Oregano/Herbs

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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